AIRBOURNE - Gitarrist David Roads steigt aus

AIRBOURNE Fans müssen jetzt stark sein, denn Gitarrist David Roads verlässt die Band – wie diese bekannt gibt, aus eigener Entscheidung, um sich um das eigene Familiengeschäft zu kümmern. Ein Ersatz wurde bereits in Harri "The Riff Doctor" gefunden.
Lest hier das Bandstatement:
"To all Airbourne fans and friends we've got one Hell of an update for you!
David Roads has decided to leave the band to work in his family business. As the old saying goes, ‘you can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy’. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!
Now to the future, and its all guns blazing foot to the floor! Introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he’s our long time staunch mate Harri ‘The Riff Doctor’ Harri...son. Possessing a gifted Rock’n’Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8’ and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals!
Cheers and see ya soon rockers! – Joel, Ryan & Streety
Statement von David Roads:
“Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!”
