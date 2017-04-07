  • Home
  • News
  • AIRBOURNE - Gitarrist David Roads steigt aus

AIRBOURNE - Gitarrist David Roads steigt aus


AIRBOURNE Fans müssen jetzt stark sein, denn Gitarrist David Roads verlässt die Band – wie diese bekannt gibt, aus eigener Entscheidung, um sich um das eigene Familiengeschäft zu kümmern. Ein Ersatz wurde bereits in Harri "The Riff Doctor" gefunden.

Lest hier das Bandstatement:

"To all Airbourne fans and friends we've got one Hell of an update for you!

David Roads has decided to leave the band to work in his family business. As the old saying goes, ‘you can take the boy out of the farm, but you can’t take the farm out of the boy’. We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!

Now to the future, and its all guns blazing foot to the floor! Introducing you to our new Airbourne Brother, he’s our long time staunch mate Harri ‘The Riff Doctor’ Harri...son. Possessing a gifted Rock’n’Roll right hand motor he already 'fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8’ and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals!

Cheers and see ya soon rockers! – Joel, Ryan & Streety

Statement von David Roads:

“Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!” 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

chris kommentierte Body Count - Bloodlust
Kaum zu glauben, dass Ice-MF-T-B. nochmal ein Album auf solch hohem Level (Hooks, Technik, Atmosphäre, Ansage ...) geli...
Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...
j kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Weil, mein Herz brennt..!