  • Home
  • News
  • SYNAPTIK mit Lyric Video zu "White Circles"

SYNAPTIK mit Lyric Video zu "White Circles"


Das britische Progressive-Metal-Quintett veröffentlicht die dritte Single ihres Werkes "Justify & Reason".

Nachdem das Album, sowohl in den USA als auch weltweit digital, schon seit dem 10. März erhältlich ist, steht die Platte ab heute auch in den britischen Musikläden. Das lyrische Konzept hinter "White Circles" dreht sich um Medikamentenabhängigkeit und wird von Sänger John Knight folgendermaßen beschrieben:

Lyrically, the song describes the story of one person’s dependency on medication, antipsychotic drugs, the decision whether to stop taking them and return to a natural state risking confusion and illness or to continue on, the side effects, the withdrawals, the risks. All overseen by the ‘God like’ psychiatrist.”

Weiter erzählt Knight, welcher selbst viele Jahre auf Managmentebene im Gesundheitssystem arbeitete, von seinen eigenen Erfahrungen und wie diese Einfluss auf "White Circles" nahmen:

I spoke at length with a client about her feelings towards her medication and her psychiatrist. She told me her psychiatrist was ‘like a God,’ someone who oversaw all the choices she made and controlled her life. It made an impression and I wrote this song that night. Of course, not every story is the same and medication plays a very important and useful part of people's life, it’s not an anti-medication song at all, but about the conflict a person has, the internal battle… Telling themselves ‘I’m well now, I don’t need these tablets’ without realising they feel this way because the medication is working, the side effects both being on and withdrawing can be severe.”

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Günther kommentierte Twentydarkseven: Wir brauchen mehr Vitamin B - Interview mit Sänger Marcus Jürgens
... vielleicht brauchen sie auch einen besseren Bildhintergrund. Band vor weißer (Klo?-)Wand kommt einfach nicht sooo g...
chris kommentierte Body Count - Bloodlust
Kaum zu glauben, dass Ice-MF-T-B. nochmal ein Album auf solch hohem Level (Hooks, Technik, Atmosphäre, Ansage ...) geli...
Wölfi kommentierte Unfassbar: METALLICA werfen Lars Ulrich raus! (Edit: April, April!)
Sie wollten ihn ja bereits 1986 loswerden. Ich hab’ auch gehört, dass Dave Mustaine großen Einfluss auf die Entlassu...
chris kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Die Verlosung ist beendet. Vielen Dank an alle, die mitgemacht haben – waren ein paar sehr überzeugende Argumente da...
Toni kommentierte Verlosung: Gewinnt signierte Kinoplakate von „Rammstein: Paris“
Ich würde das Plakat gerne gewinnen, um meinem Bruder (großer Rammstein-Fan) ein einzigartiges Geburtstagsgeschenk zu ...