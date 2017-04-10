SYNAPTIK mit Lyric Video zu "White Circles"

Das britische Progressive-Metal-Quintett veröffentlicht die dritte Single ihres Werkes "Justify & Reason".
Nachdem das Album, sowohl in den USA als auch weltweit digital, schon seit dem 10. März erhältlich ist, steht die Platte ab heute auch in den britischen Musikläden. Das lyrische Konzept hinter "White Circles" dreht sich um Medikamentenabhängigkeit und wird von Sänger John Knight folgendermaßen beschrieben:
“Lyrically, the song describes the story of one person’s dependency on medication, antipsychotic drugs, the decision whether to stop taking them and return to a natural state risking confusion and illness or to continue on, the side effects, the withdrawals, the risks. All overseen by the ‘God like’ psychiatrist.”
Weiter erzählt Knight, welcher selbst viele Jahre auf Managmentebene im Gesundheitssystem arbeitete, von seinen eigenen Erfahrungen und wie diese Einfluss auf "White Circles" nahmen:
“I spoke at length with a client about her feelings towards her medication and her psychiatrist. She told me her psychiatrist was ‘like a God,’ someone who oversaw all the choices she made and controlled her life. It made an impression and I wrote this song that night. Of course, not every story is the same and medication plays a very important and useful part of people's life, it’s not an anti-medication song at all, but about the conflict a person has, the internal battle… Telling themselves ‘I’m well now, I don’t need these tablets’ without realising they feel this way because the medication is working, the side effects both being on and withdrawing can be severe.”
Kommentare (0)