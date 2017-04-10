  • Home
PLUGS OF APOCALYPSE kündigen neues Album an


Die italienische Metalband PLUGS OF APOCALYPSE veröffentlicht ihr neues Album schon am 28. April 2017!

"Deeper Than Hell" heißt die neue Platte, welche unter der Flagge von This Is Core zeitgleich auf CD und als digitale Version erscheinen wird. Um die Vorfreude zu steigern, hat das Quartett kürzlich das Musikvideo zur ersten Single des Albums, "Burn Everything I Love", hochgeladen.

Frontmann Girogio Della Posta zu "Deeper Than Hell":

"This album means a lot to us, in many ways. it is a brave choice both in the genre and in the themes we talk about. The main idea is to communicate a feeling that will sooner or later affect the life of many people. Depression, unhappiness, loneliness, all described as one metaphor, a feeling that drags you down, "deeper than hell", hence the title of the CD. The sound is heavy and hammering, with atmospheres that are at the same time melancholic and desperate, with melodies that depict sort of a sea of sadness, adding some mystical feelings of hope. It is somewhat a "bipolar" work, we needed to use these daring sounds to communicate the sense of unease and the schizophrenia that such a toil brings. We didn't want to talk about depression or any other illnesses in a clinical sense. we feel these feelings can apply also to one brief moment in one's life, a 30 seconds long turmoil in which you feel your world collapsing on you and crashing you down. It's not easy to reemerge, but you can receive help, you can share your burden, and try and find your determination. as they say, hope dies last".

Auch Artwork und Tracklist wurden inzwischen enthüllt:

Deeper than Hell

Tracklist

  1. Deeper Than Hell
  2. Ablaze
  3. Burn Everything I Love
  4. Tears
  5. Live Together, Die Alone
  6. Louder
  7. All Over Again
  8. Broken Bones
  9. Veins Of Glass
  10. Beyond The Sky

