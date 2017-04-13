RED SUN RISING kommen auf Tour und posten Cover-Video

Als kleinen Vorgeschmack hat die Band außerdem ein Cover von "Uninvidted" (ALANIS MORRISSETTE) veröffentlicht:

RED SUN RISING zur kommenden Tour: “Ever since we left Europe we wanted to go back. The fans were incredible and they have been showing their support via social media. We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with more of them with each visit. Very exciting to play these huge festivals for the first time!”

Hier sind die Daten:

02.June Nurburg (DE) @ Rock am Ring

04 June Nuremberg (DE) @ Rock im Park

05June Amsterdam (NL) @ Melkweg

06June Tilburg (NL) @ O13 w/ Alter Bridge

09June Donnington (UK) @ Download Festival

10.June Interlaken (CH) @ Greefield Festival

11.June Paris (FR) @ Download Festival Paris

14.June Prague (CZ) @ Forum Karlin w/ Alter Bridge

15.June Nickelsdorf (AT) @ Nova Rock Festival

17.June Krakow (PL) @ IMPACT Festival

20.June Dublin (IR) @ Olympia Theatre w/ Alter Bridge

21.June Belfast (IR) @ Ulster Hall w/ Alter Bridge

24.June Leipzig (DE) @ Haus Auensee w/ Alter Bridge

26.June Luxembourg (LX) @ LuxExpo w/ Alter Bridge