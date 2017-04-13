  • Home
  RED SUN RISING kommen auf Tour und posten Cover-Video

RED SUN RISING kommen auf Tour und posten Cover-Video

RED SUN RISING aus Ohio haben Tourdaten für den Sommer 2017 bekannt gegeben. Die Truppe spielt auf einigen europäischen Festivals sowie im Vorporgramm von ALTER BRIDGE.

Als kleinen Vorgeschmack hat die Band außerdem ein Cover von "Uninvidted" (ALANIS MORRISSETTE) veröffentlicht:

RED SUN RISING zur kommenden Tour: “Ever since we left Europe we wanted to go back. The fans were incredible and they have been showing their support via social media. We are excited to continue to grow our relationship with more of them with each visit. Very exciting to play these huge festivals for the first time!”

Hier sind die Daten: 

02.June Nurburg (DE) @ Rock am Ring
04 June Nuremberg (DE) @ Rock im Park
05June Amsterdam (NL) @ Melkweg
06June Tilburg (NL) @ O13 w/ Alter Bridge
09June Donnington (UK) @ Download Festival
10.June Interlaken (CH) @ Greefield Festival
11.June Paris (FR) @ Download Festival Paris
14.June Prague (CZ) @ Forum Karlin w/ Alter Bridge
15.June Nickelsdorf (AT) @ Nova Rock Festival
17.June Krakow (PL) @ IMPACT Festival
20.June Dublin (IR) @ Olympia Theatre w/ Alter Bridge
21.June Belfast (IR) @ Ulster Hall w/ Alter Bridge
24.June Leipzig (DE) @ Haus Auensee w/ Alter Bridge
26.June Luxembourg (LX) @ LuxExpo w/ Alter Bridge

