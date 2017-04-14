  • Home
  News
  • MILS veröffentlichen Video zum neuen Song "Escape"
MILS veröffentlichen Video zum neuen Song "Escape"

Die französische Elektrorock-Band hat ein Video zum Song "Escape" veröffentlicht. Das Lied stammt von der neuen EP ''We Fight / We Love", die am 19. Mai erscheint.

Die Band hat die Story ihres Videos aufgeschrieben:

"Mélodie is a modern and dynamic young woman. She is doing a crapy job in which she doesn't have any recognition, and for which she doesn't have any pleasure. She is a victim of constant sarcastic comment and she constantly under pressure because of her boss, who is very bossy, cold and cynical. 

But if she is accepting her painful and alienating situation, it's not only a matter of material duty, but because she knows when her working day is finally over, she can be free, assume herself and be who she really is. 

After the night falls, Mélodie is a singer in a rock band. In this role she feels loved, well surrounded and supported. She can express who she really wants to be and this is what permit her to escape herself from her routine and bring her some short-lived relief."

Mehr zu:

