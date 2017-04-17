NUCLEAR auf Europa-Tour

Die chilenischen Thrash-Metaller NUCLEAR ziehen im Juni und Juli gemeinsam mit CONFLICTED durch Europa.
Die "Total Thrash"-Tour stellt das Ende des zweijährigen Tour-Zyklus zu NUCLEARs 2015er-Album "Formula Of Anarchy" dar. Begleitet wird die Band von den ebenfalls aus Chile stammenden Thrash-Metallern von CONFLICTED, welche zum ersten Mal in Europa aufschlagen werden.
Die Band kommentierte die Bekanntmachung folgendermaßen: "It is always a pleasure to come back to the EU to show our music. Metalheads there have always received the band with enthusiasm and energy - we are sure this time won't be any different".
