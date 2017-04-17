  • Home
ANATHEMA – Song-Release „Springfield“

ANATHEMA bringen den ersten Song „Springfield“ aus dem kommenden Album „The Optimist“ raus, das am 09. Juni 2017 über Kscope erscheint.

Daniel Cavanagh erklärt die Songauswahl: “Here we present the song ‘Springfield’, it’s actually the song that closed our unforgettable Wembley gig with Opeth and it seemed to be a track that just fell into place without much effort. It seemed to do itself. The song forms part of a narrative that runs through The Optimist album, it’s a narrative that begins where A Fine Day To Exit left off. The album is a journey. The songs are ambiguous. There is no right or wrong way to take them. Make of them what you will.”

