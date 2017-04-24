  • Home
  • News
  • EYES WIDE OPEN kündigen neues Album an

EYES WIDE OPEN kündigen neues Album an


Die schwedische Melodic-Death-Metal-Crew EYES WIDE OPEN hat ihr neues Album "And so it Begins" angekündigt.

Das Album ist für 01. September 2017 vorgesehen und wird von Headbang Entertainment veröffentlicht. Den Vertrieb der, von Gustav Ydenius gemixten und gemasterten, CD übernimmt Sony Music. Aufgenommen im ES Music Studio und den Leon Music Studios, vollendet das Album die Story-Trilogie, welche mit der EP "Revelations" 2012 begann. Die Geschichte um die Ausbeutung unseres Planetens wurde 2013 mit "Aftermath" fortgesetzt und findet nun in "And so it Begins" ihr Ende, welches die Frage stellt, wie wir mit den heutigen Krisen umgehen wollen.

Frontman Erik kommentierte das neue Album folgendermaßen: "People probably thought that the band was over with the departure of Patrik but we pulled through big time. It is with no hesitation that I think we are now stronger than ever! With ”And so it Begins” we prove ourselves among the top players and now I´m just thrilled to get out there to kick some ass".

 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

XxX kommentierte Miozän - Surrender Denied
Hammeralbum! Ohne Wenn und Aber! Punkt!
Ich kommentierte FARMER BOYS Single "You And Me" online
Herzerwärmendes Comeback!! Endlich !!!
Matthias kommentierte Striker im Interview zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Album, Kreuzfahrten und finanzieller Verantwortung
Danke, ist korrigiert. Aber das Shirt hat nen Totenschädel aus Katzen drauf
Gitte Rist kommentierte Striker im Interview zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Album, Kreuzfahrten und finanzieller Verantwortung
"Gittarist" würde ich persönlich mit einem T und dafür zwei r schreiben ... woher der sein Shirt hat, ist mir egal ...
sasha schmitz kommentierte NICKELBACK kündigen neues Album ‘Feed The Machine’ und gleichnamige Single an
Weiter so Nickelback. Das Neue Album wird so geil. Das heavieste von ihnen hoffe ich. Endlich wieder[img]Nickelback [/i...