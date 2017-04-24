EYES WIDE OPEN kündigen neues Album an

Die schwedische Melodic-Death-Metal-Crew EYES WIDE OPEN hat ihr neues Album "And so it Begins" angekündigt.
Das Album ist für 01. September 2017 vorgesehen und wird von Headbang Entertainment veröffentlicht. Den Vertrieb der, von Gustav Ydenius gemixten und gemasterten, CD übernimmt Sony Music. Aufgenommen im ES Music Studio und den Leon Music Studios, vollendet das Album die Story-Trilogie, welche mit der EP "Revelations" 2012 begann. Die Geschichte um die Ausbeutung unseres Planetens wurde 2013 mit "Aftermath" fortgesetzt und findet nun in "And so it Begins" ihr Ende, welches die Frage stellt, wie wir mit den heutigen Krisen umgehen wollen.
Frontman Erik kommentierte das neue Album folgendermaßen: "People probably thought that the band was over with the departure of Patrik but we pulled through big time. It is with no hesitation that I think we are now stronger than ever! With ”And so it Begins” we prove ourselves among the top players and now I´m just thrilled to get out there to kick some ass".
