ICED EARTH: Brandneuer Song im Stream / Details zum Album

"Seven Headed Whore": So heißt der erste Vorgeschmack aus dem neuen ICED EARTH-Album "Incorruptible". Gebt euch den dreiminütigen Thrasher jetzt im Lyric-Video:

Bereits am 29.04.2017 soll die zweite Single "Raven Wing" folgen.

"Incorruptible" wird am 16.06.2017 in folgenden Konfigurationen erscheinen:

Deluxe CD Digipak (extensive booklet, fold-out poster, slipcase, only available in Europe)

CD Digipak (only available in the USA)

Strictly limited artbook with 36-page booklet with introduction, additional artworks, sketches and comments by Jon Schaffer to each individual song, CD and double 10” vinyl, worldwide limited to only 3000 copies

Deluxe 2LP version in various vinyl colours (see below for exact colour split) with gatefold sleeve, 4-page lyric sheet, 180 g vinyl, black anti-static inner sleeves, etching and 12-page LP-booklet with artworks to each of the 10 songs

Standard CD Jewelcase

Digital download / stream

Die Doppel-LP wird in diesen Farben erscheinen:

Black vinyl: unlimited and offered through all retail channels

Dark-green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available in the UK

Yellow vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available in France

Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European online store

Lilac vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at EMP

Transparent-red vinyl: limited to 500 copies, distributed through RED in the USA

White vinyl: limited to 300 copies, exclusively offered in the USA through F.Y.E.

Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by ICED EARTH on tour

Das Artbook von “Incorruptible” wird mit folgenden Vinyl-Farben geliefert:

Transparent-red vinyl: main version, available through all retail channels

Clear vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively available at Century Media’s European online store

Golden vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

Black vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online stores

Silver vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively available at Nuclear Blast

Transparent-orange vinyl: limited to 200 copies, exclusively sold by ICED EARTH on tour

Das Vinyl wurde für eine bestmögliche Soundqualität speziell gemastert. ICED EARTH versprechen einen hörbaren Unterschied zu den weiteren Versionen.

Vorbestellungen sind hier möglich.

“Incorruptible” Tracklist:

Great Heathen Army (5:21)

Black Flag (4:56)

Raven Wing (6:25)

The Veil (4:47)

Seven Headed Whore (3.00)

The Relic (Part 1) (4:59)

Ghost Dance (Awaken The Ancestors) (6:35)

Brothers (4:45)

Defiance (4:08)

Clear The Way (December 13th, 1862) (9:30)

ICED EARTH Line-Up:

Jon Schaffer – Rhythm, Lead, and Acoustic Guitars, Keyboards/MIDI, Vocals

Stu Block – Lead Vocals

Brent Smedley – Drums, Percussion

Luke Appleton – Bass Guitar, Vocals

Jake Dreyer – Lead Guitar

ICED EARTH live:

07.06 Sweden Rock Festival – Norje – Sweden

23.06. Saarmageddon Festival- Saarbrücken – Germany

05.07. Rock Harz Open Air – Ballenstedt – Germany

08.07 Burning Ruins Metal Fest – Terni – Italy

13.-15-07. Dong Open Air – Neukirchen-Vluyn – Germany

23.-29.07. Metal Days – Tolmin – Slovenia