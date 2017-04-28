DREAM EVIL veröffentlichen Video zu "Antidote"

Die Band zur Single: "When it comes to choosing a single for SIX you need to have a song that ‘punches’ the fans in their faces. “Antidote” is just that type of in-your-face-punch-song, so for us the choice was natural. And don’t forget that Metal is not just music, it's a way of living...as you clearly can see in the video!”

Falls ihr den den Stream zu "Dream Evil" verpasst habt, könnt ihr euch den bereits veröffentlichten Song hier anhören: