  • Home
  • News
  • DREAM EVIL veröffentlichen Video zu "Antidote"

DREAM EVIL veröffentlichen Video zu "Antidote"

DREAM EVIL haben ein brandneues Video aus ihrem kommenden Album "SIX" veröffentlicht. Den Clip zu "Antidote", das heute auch als Single erscheint, könnt ihr euch hier ansehen:

 

Die Band zur Single: "When it comes to choosing a single for SIX you need to have a song that ‘punches’ the fans in their faces. “Antidote” is just that type of in-your-face-punch-song, so for us the choice was natural. And don’t forget that Metal is not just music, it's a way of living...as you clearly can see in the video!”

Falls ihr den den Stream zu "Dream Evil" verpasst habt, könnt ihr euch den bereits veröffentlichten Song hier anhören:

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

Das Vollplaybacktheater - Die drei ??? und der grüne Geist / Bericht aus Mannheim

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

XxX kommentierte Miozän - Surrender Denied
Hammeralbum! Ohne Wenn und Aber! Punkt!
Ich kommentierte FARMER BOYS Single "You And Me" online
Herzerwärmendes Comeback!! Endlich !!!
Matthias kommentierte Striker im Interview zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Album, Kreuzfahrten und finanzieller Verantwortung
Danke, ist korrigiert. Aber das Shirt hat nen Totenschädel aus Katzen drauf
Gitte Rist kommentierte Striker im Interview zu ihrem selbstbetitelten Album, Kreuzfahrten und finanzieller Verantwortung
"Gittarist" würde ich persönlich mit einem T und dafür zwei r schreiben ... woher der sein Shirt hat, ist mir egal ...
sasha schmitz kommentierte NICKELBACK kündigen neues Album ‘Feed The Machine’ und gleichnamige Single an
Weiter so Nickelback. Das Neue Album wird so geil. Das heavieste von ihnen hoffe ich. Endlich wieder[img]Nickelback [/i...