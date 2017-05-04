  • Home
  • SEVEN KINGDOMS veröffentlichen Video zu "Kingslayer"

SEVEN KINGDOMS veröffentlichen Video zu "Kingslayer"

Die Power Metaller von SEVEN KINGDOMS haben ein Video zum Song "Kingslayer" gedreht. Schaut euch den Clip zur Nummer mit "Game Of Thrones"-Thematik hier an:

In "Kingslayer" geht es laut der Band um Folgendes: "Kingslayer is a song about Jaime Lannister's betrayal of his oath, which earned him that very nickname across the Seven Kingdoms. The Mad King was ready to blow up all of Kings Landing with stocks of wildfire hidden under the streets, rather than face defeat to Robert's rebellion. Having already seen enough atrocities committed by the king, Jaime could not stand by any longer with the lives of the entire city at stake. He murdered the Mad King, the one his life was sworn to protect. Instead of becoming a hero, this betrayal would be how history remembered Jaime Lannister."

Mehr zu:

