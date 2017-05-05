  • Home
  • News
  • OVERKILL stellen neuen Drummer vor

OVERKILL stellen neuen Drummer vor


OVERKILL haben ein neues Bandmitglied: Jason "Sticks" Bittner (SHADOWS FALL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM) steigt als neuer Schlagzeuger bei den US-Thrashern ein.

"OVERKILL would like to announce it's newest member, behind the kit and steering the ship, Jaso...n "Sticks" Bittner," so Bobby "Blitz" Ellsworth. "We wholeheartedly would like to thank Eddy "The Mexicutioner" Garcia for holding down the ship and keeping the momentum up for the band over this past year plus. Eddy has and always will be part of the OVERKILL machine. Jason is a long time friend of the band and his abilities have always spoke for themselves. Let the touring continue...onward-upward!"

Jason "Sticks" Bittner: "When my phone rang about 2 months ago and Blitz said 'Hey, me and DD are wondering if you would be interested in joining?' It really didn't take much for me to write back a one word answer.........ABSOLUTELY! I am extremely excited to be a part, once again, of thrash metal history, and I can not wait to get out on the road and wreck stages across the world with the 'Mean Green Killing Machine!'"

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Emily xxx kommentierte Lord Of The Lost, Aeverium & Scarlet Dorn - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
Ich fand den Abend musikalisch auch sehr gelungen. Allerdings war meiner Meinung nach die Menge nicht so enthusiastisch,...
Wurstblinker kommentierte Parkway Drive – Der Bericht aus der Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf
Hallo Manuela, Danke für den Bericht. Schau doch mal bitte vor dem Veröffentlichen des Berichts, wie die Namen wirkl...
kusubi kommentierte The Smith Street Band - More Scared of You Than You Are of Me
es gibt auf der platte keinen titelsong aber ansonsten schöne rezi. mich haben sie jetzt auch ...
XxX kommentierte Miozän - Surrender Denied
Hammeralbum! Ohne Wenn und Aber! Punkt!
Ich kommentierte FARMER BOYS Single "You And Me" online
Herzerwärmendes Comeback!! Endlich !!!