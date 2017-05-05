ALESTORM mit Videoclip zu "Mexico"

Kurz vor Release ihres 5. Studioalbums "No Grave But The Sea" am 26.05. stellen ALESTORM mit "Mexico" einen brandneuen Titel vor. Schaut euch jetzt das passende Video dazu an:
ALESTORM kommentieren den Song: "Oh wow! It's Cinco de Mayo, so let's celebrate with a song dedicated to our favorite country in the world - MEXICO! Like most of our music, this song is about drinking, pirates, and explosions. And don't worry, it's not a real donkey, it's just Bobo and Elliot in a donkey costume."
