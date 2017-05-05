KISSIN' DYNAMITE veröffentlichen erste Live-DVD "Dynamite Nights"

Nach mittlerweile 10 Jahren Bandgeschichte und 5 Studioalbenhaben KISSIN' DYNAMITE den nächsten Schritt gewagt und werden ihre erste Live-DVD "Dynamite Nights" veröffentlichen.
DVD/Blu-Ray:
Intro
Generation Goodbye
Money Sex & Power
DNA
Highlight Zone
Running Free
Love Me Hate Me
If Clocks Were Running Backwards
She´s a Killer
Deadly
She Came She Saw
Somebody To Hate
Operation Supernova
Only The Good Die Young
Out In The Rain
Against The World
Masterpiece
Supersonic Killer
Sex Is War
Hashtag Your Life
Steel Of Swabia
Ticket To Paradise
Six Feet Under
I Will Be King
Flying Colours
CD Disc 1:
Intro
Generation Goodbye
Money Sex & Power
DNA
Highlight Zone
Running Free
Love Me Hate Me
If Clocks Were Running Backwards
She´s a Killer
Deadly
She Came She Saw
Somebody To Hate
Operation Supernova
CD Disc 2:
Only The Good Die Young
Out In The Rain
Against The World
Masterpiece
Supersonic Killer
Sex Is War
Hashtag Your Life
Steel Of Swabia
Ticket To Paradise
Six Feet Under
I Will Be King
Flying Colours
GENERATION GOODBYE - Dynamite Nights ist ab dem 14.07.2017 überall erhältlich als DVD oder Blu-Ray je inkl. 2-CD Digipak.
