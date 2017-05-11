PENTAGRAM: Sänger Bobby Liebling hinter Gittern

Statt Bobby Liebling wird demnach Gitarrist Victor Griffin alle Vocals übernehmen. In einem Facebook-Statement erläutern PENTAGRAM die Lage und bedanken sich für die Unterstützung ihrer Fans:

"As was the case for the recently completed US shows, vocalist Bobby Liebling will not appear with Pentagram for previously booked European dates this summer.

To elaborate, Bobby called on April 17 saying he had been admitted to the hospital. He called again on April 19, this time after being transferred to a Maryland detention facility. He's now awaiting a preliminary hearing at which time it will be determined if a follow-up on any alleged charges are necessary. An update will be published when information is available. The band will be fulfilling all currently booked appearances with 36-year mainstay guitarist Victor Griffin performing all vocals.

A PERSONAL NOTE FROM THE BAND

The outpouring of support on our recent US dates was outstanding! Your energy was matched ten-fold and encouraged us to carry on and deliver what many have called, even by skeptics, some of the best Pentagram performances they've seen. Thank you!

We have the best fans in the world and if not for you, the legacy of this band would have died long ago. We won't let you down now. The music lives on and as we move forward, we reiterate the lyrics of "Curious Volume":

“In this venture death waits in the shadows, but in survival the volume won't die!”

Sincerely,

Victor, Greg, & Pete"