  • Home
  • News
  • PENTAGRAM: Sänger Bobby Liebling hinter Gittern

PENTAGRAM: Sänger Bobby Liebling hinter Gittern

Die Doom-Band PENTAGRAM muss erstmal ohne ihren Sänger auskommen: Bobby Liebling befindet sich derzeit in einer Haftanstalt in Maryland. Bereits am 17. April hatte er seine Band informiert, dass er im Krankenhaus sei, zwei Tage später meldete er sich noch einmal, diesmal aus dem Gefängnis. Es soll eine Anhörung geben, danach entscheidet sich, wie es mit Liebling weiter geht. Die Band hat angekündigt, alle gebuchten Konzerte in Europa trotzdem zu spielen.

 

Statt Bobby Liebling wird demnach Gitarrist Victor Griffin alle Vocals übernehmen. In einem Facebook-Statement erläutern PENTAGRAM die Lage und bedanken sich für die Unterstützung ihrer Fans:

"As was the case for the recently completed US shows, vocalist Bobby Liebling will not appear with Pentagram for previously booked European dates this summer.
To elaborate, Bobby called on April 17 saying he had been admitted to the hospital. He called again on April 19, this time after being transferred to a Maryland detention facility. He's now awaiting a preliminary hearing at which time it will be determined if a follow-up on any alleged charges are necessary. An update will be published when information is available. The band will be fulfilling all currently booked appearances with 36-year mainstay guitarist Victor Griffin performing all vocals.

A PERSONAL NOTE FROM THE BAND

The outpouring of support on our recent US dates was outstanding! Your energy was matched ten-fold and encouraged us to carry on and deliver what many have called, even by skeptics, some of the best Pentagram performances they've seen. Thank you!
We have the best fans in the world and if not for you, the legacy of this band would have died long ago. We won't let you down now. The music lives on and as we move forward, we reiterate the lyrics of "Curious Volume":
“In this venture death waits in the shadows, but in survival the volume won't die!”

Sincerely,
Victor, Greg, & Pete"

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Berichte und Beiträge dazu

NEWS

Alle News

Mach bei uns mit

BurnYourEars sucht Redakteure
Werde Redakteur(in) bei BurnYourEars!

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Nana kommentierte Oceanwake - Earthen
Also das Cover finde ich persönlich ja richtig toll!
Wölfi kommentierte Ayreon - The Source
Bei Ayreon tue ich mich oft schwer den Einstieg in ein Album zu finden. Die pathetisch wirkenden Momente schrecken im er...
Emily xxx kommentierte Lord Of The Lost, Aeverium & Scarlet Dorn - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
Ich fand den Abend musikalisch auch sehr gelungen. Allerdings war meiner Meinung nach die Menge nicht so enthusiastisch,...
Wurstblinker kommentierte Parkway Drive – Der Bericht aus der Mitsubishi Electric Hall, Düsseldorf
Hallo Manuela, Danke für den Bericht. Schau doch mal bitte vor dem Veröffentlichen des Berichts, wie die Namen wirkl...
kusubi kommentierte The Smith Street Band - More Scared of You Than You Are of Me
es gibt auf der platte keinen titelsong aber ansonsten schöne rezi. mich haben sie jetzt auch ...