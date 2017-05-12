ORIGIN veröffentlichen Details zum neuen Album und Video

ORIGIN beenden ihre Arbeiten an ihrem neuen Werk "Unparalleled Universe".
Jetzt hat das Quartett das Cover, die Tracklist und ein 360° VR Lyric-Video zu dem Song "Accident And Error" veröffentlicht.
Tracklist:
1. Infinitesimal to the Infinite
2. Accident and Error
3. Cascading Failures
4. Mithridatic
5. Truthslayer
6. Invariance Under Transformation
7. Dajjal
8. Burden of Prescience
9. Unequivocal
10. Revolucion
Nach Aussagen der Band wartet das neue Werk mit einigen Überraschungen auf, soll aber dennoch nach typischen ORIGIN klingen, aber so viel schichtig, wie noch nie sein.
Original Zitat Ryan:
"It feels like an Origin album, but it’s unparalleled to what you might expect if you haven’t heard us for 10 or 15 years" says Ryan. "To me, it’s a true reflection of ourselves. I compare it to an action movie. Our earlier material is filled with action from beginning to end. Now, the idea is to add a little more depth and dynamics. You could say there are some twists in the plot musically".
We would ask the audience to give us title ideas, but we could never discern what they were actually saying" laughs Ryan. "Riffs typically start on tour, and I keep them in my back pocket. That’s the way it is. Ultimately, Unparalleled Universe begins another era for Origin. In the end, we’re still writing death metal songs, but we’re adding new dimensions. We’re still Origin"
Line-up:
Paul Ryan - Gitarre
John Longstreth - Drums
Mike Flores - Bass
Jason Keyser - Gesang
