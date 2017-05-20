  • Home
  LORD OF THE LOST jetzt bei Napalm Records

LORD OF THE LOST jetzt bei Napalm Records


Die Dark Rocker von LORD OF THE LOST haben kurz vor dem Release ihres neuen Albums "Swan Songs II"  einen Vertrag bei Napalm Records unterschrieben.

Sänger Chris "The Lord" Harms sagte dazu:

"Progress means movement; and for us any movement can only head forward and upward. It's been an important step for us to continue our path of success together with a new, strong partner and we are proud that we have found this partner in Napalm Records! It could not be better for us!"

Natürlich werden die Hamburger nach Albumrelease wieder auf einer Tour zu sehen sein, Hier die Daten:

LORD OF THE LOST
'Ensemble Tour' 2017:
18.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
21.11.17 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof
23.11.17 DE - Berlin / Huxleys
24.11.17 DE - Bochum / Christuskirche
25.11.17 DE - Munich / Backstage
26.11.17 DE - Frankfurt / Batschkapp

 

