Neues Studioalbum & Tour von ARCH ENEMY

Gute Nachrichten für ARCH ENEMY-Fans: Die Melodic Death Metal-Truppe hat ein neues Studioalbum plus Tour angekündigt. "Will To Power" soll am 08.09.2017 via Century Media veröffentlicht werden, die Tour startet Mitte September.

Zuvor sind ARCH ENEMY auf einigen Festivals zu Gast.

Gitarrist Michael Amott sagt: "After many months of writing and recording in the studio we are delighted to have finally completed work on our 10th studio album, "Will To Power". We are looking forward to sharing new music with you soon. We are equally excited to announce the first leg of our "Will To Power" world tour... Can't wait to play new and old songs for our fans, see you all soon!"

ARCH ENEMY @ Summer festivals 2017

06.07.2017 Rock Harz Festival, Ballenstedt, Germany

08.07.2017 Resurrection Fest, Viveiro, Spain

12.07.2017 Rockmarathon, Dunaújváros, Hungary

15.07.2017 Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

04.08.2017 Rock Pod Kamenom Festival, Snina, Slovakia

05.08.2017 Ostrave v Plamenech, Ostrave, Czech Republic

07.08.2017 Festival Di Majano, Majano, Itlay

08.08.2017 Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn, Austria

10.08.2017 Leyendas Del Rock, Villena, Spain

11.08.2017 Vagos Metal Fest, Vagos, Portugal

12.08.2017 Into The Grave, Leeuwarden, The Netherlands

13.08.2017 Bloodstock Open Air, Walton-On-Trent, UK

ARCH ENEMY “Will To Power Tour 2017” w/ special guest Jinjer

15.09.2017 Music Hall, Innsbruck, Austria

16.09.2017 Posthof, Linz, Austria

17.09.2017 Cvetlicarna, Ljubljana, Slovenia

18.09.2017 Dom Omladine, Belgrade, Serbia

20.09.2017 Quantic Club Open Air Stage, Bucharest, Rumania

21.09.2017 Universiada Hall, Sofia, Bulgaria

22.09.2017 Piraeus 117 Academy, Athens, Greece

23.09.2017 Principal Club Theater Thessaloniki, Greece

25.09.2017 Majestic Music Club, Bratislava, Slovakia

26.09.2017 Progresja, Warsaw, Poland

27.09.2017 Loftas, Vilnius, Lithuania

29.09.2017 Melna Piektdiena, Riga, Latvia

30.09.2017 Rock Café, Tallinn, Estonia

01.10.2017 The Circus, Helsinki, Finland

03.10.2017 Re:Public, Minsk, Belarus *

04.10.2017 Aurora, St. Petersburg, Russia *

06.10.2017 Otdyh, Novosibirsk, Russia *

08.10.2017 Tele Club, Yekaterinburg, Russia *

10.10.2017 Yotaspace, Moscow, Russia *

11.10.2017 Zvezda, Samara, Russia*

*without Jinjer

ARCH ENEMY Line-Up:

Alissa White-Gluz - Vocals

Michael Amott - Guitar

Daniel Erlandsson - Drums

Sharlee D'Angelo - Bass

Jeff Loomis - Guitar