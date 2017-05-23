  • Home
  • News
  • OF MICE & MEN posten brandneuen Song

OF MICE & MEN posten brandneuen Song

Nach dem Release des Songs "Unbreakable" haben OF MICE & MEN mit "Back To Me" ohne Vorankündigung überraschend einen weitere brandneue Nummer enthüllt. Gebt euch "Back To Me" hier:

 

"Back To Me" wurde mit prominenter Unterstützung aufgenommen:  Als Produzent fungierte Howard Benson (IN FLAMES, ALL THAT REMAINS), Chris Lord-Alge (DEFTONES, MUSE) war für den Mix zuständig, und das Mastering übernahm Chris Athens (DRAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE).

"'Back To Me' is a very meaningful song for us," sagt Sänger und Bassist Aaron Pauley. "When going through major life changes, whether it's loss or growth, it's incredibly easy to feel like you've lost a part of yourself — and like you'll never be yourself again. I've come believe that we can never truly lose ourselves. I believe we persist through these changes, and that if you can discover, tap into, and ignite your true passions, you'll always be able light the way back to you. We really wanted to put out 'Back To Me' as the follow up to 'Unbreakable', because we wanted to reassure and encourage ourselves and others to press on when times get tough. 'Let hope be everything that you need...'"

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar schreiben

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

BurnYourEars präsentiert

ill nino praesentation

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Till kommentierte LOVE A - Interview zum Album "Nichts Ist Neu" mit Jörkk und Karl
Starkes Interview! Kannte die Band bis jetzt nicht wirklich und habe jetzt mal intensiv reingehört! Danke für den Tipp...
Matze kommentierte BurnYourEars präsentiert: Ill Nino kommen im Juni erneut nach Deutschland
Yeah, fett!
Nana kommentierte Oceanwake - Earthen
Also das Cover finde ich persönlich ja richtig toll!
Wölfi kommentierte Ayreon - The Source
Bei Ayreon tue ich mich oft schwer den Einstieg in ein Album zu finden. Die pathetisch wirkenden Momente schrecken im er...
Emily xxx kommentierte Lord Of The Lost, Aeverium & Scarlet Dorn - Stuttgart / Im Wizemann
Ich fand den Abend musikalisch auch sehr gelungen. Allerdings war meiner Meinung nach die Menge nicht so enthusiastisch,...