OF MICE & MEN posten brandneuen Song

"Back To Me" wurde mit prominenter Unterstützung aufgenommen: Als Produzent fungierte Howard Benson (IN FLAMES, ALL THAT REMAINS), Chris Lord-Alge (DEFTONES, MUSE) war für den Mix zuständig, und das Mastering übernahm Chris Athens (DRAKE, OZZY OSBOURNE).

"'Back To Me' is a very meaningful song for us," sagt Sänger und Bassist Aaron Pauley. "When going through major life changes, whether it's loss or growth, it's incredibly easy to feel like you've lost a part of yourself — and like you'll never be yourself again. I've come believe that we can never truly lose ourselves. I believe we persist through these changes, and that if you can discover, tap into, and ignite your true passions, you'll always be able light the way back to you. We really wanted to put out 'Back To Me' as the follow up to 'Unbreakable', because we wanted to reassure and encourage ourselves and others to press on when times get tough. 'Let hope be everything that you need...'"