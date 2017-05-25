  • Home
"Sophia": Neuer Song mit Video von PRISTINE


Die norwegische Rockband PRISTINE veröffentlicht einen neuen Song: "Sophia" stammt vom kommenden Album "Ninja". Tourdaten gibt es ebenfalls.

 Sängerin Heidi Solheim sagt zu "Sophia":

"'Sophia' is one of our personal favorites on the up-coming album, and we are very excited to be releasing this single. This is a funky rock tune where our organ player really gets to unfold himself on the Clavinet! Sophia herself is a strong and cool woman who doesn’t let herself get fooled by diamonds and glitter."

Live kann man PRISTINE an diesen Terminen sehen:

»Ninja« tour
13.09.2017 - DE Frankfurt/Main, Nachtleben *
14.09.2017 - DE Bielefeld, Forum *
15.09.2017 - DE Oldenburg, Cadillac * 
16.09.2017 - DE Homburg, Musikpark 
18.09.2017 - DE Köln, Yard Club *
19.09.2017 - CH Aarau, KIFF *
20.09.2017 - DE Fulda, Kulturkeller * 
21.09.2017 - DE Halle/Saale, Objekt 5 * 
23.09.2017 - DE Osnabrück, Westwerk *
29.09.2017 - DE Isernhagen, Blues Garage 
30.09.2017 - DE Oberhausen, Zentrum Altenberg 
03.10.2017 - CZ Jablonec, Na Rampe            
04.10.2017 - CZ Olomouc, Bounty Rock Café
05.10.2017 - PL Katowice, Katafonia Club
* w/ Toursupport THE LEGENDARY

Festival shows
26.05.2017 - DE Frankfurt/M., W-Festival, Gibson Club
27.07.2017 - DE Breitenbach, Burg Herzberg Festival 
06.10.2017 - DE Jena, Magnificent Music Festival
07.10.2017 - DE Berlin, Magnificent Music Festival

 

