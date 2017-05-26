DECREPIT BIRTH - Neues Video und andere Neuigkeiten

  • Home
Am 21.Juli erscheint das neue Werk "Axis Mundi" von DECREPIT BIRTH via Agonia Records.

Jetzt hat das Quartett die Tracklist und das Cover bekannt gegeben.
Tracklist:
1. Vortex of Infinity…Axis Mundi
2. Spirit Guide
3. The Sacred Geometry
4. Hieroglyphic
5. Transcendental Paradox
6. Mirror of Humanity
7. Ascendant
8. Epigenetic Triplicity
9. Embryogenesis
10. Orion
11. Desprate Cry
12. Infecting the Crypts

Des Weiteren haben DECREPIT BIRTH auch ein 360°-Lyric-Video zu dem Song "Epigenetic Triplicity" veröffentlicht.

Line-up:
Matt Sotelo (Deprecated, Soulside) - guitars
Bill Robinson (ex-Suffocation) - vocals
Sean Martinez (ex-Rings Of Saturn, ex-Decapitated) - bass
Sam 'Samus' Paulicelli (ex-Goatwhore, ex-Abigail Williams) - drums

 

 

