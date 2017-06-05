THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN - Neues Album im Juni und neues Video online

THE MIDNIGHT GHOST TRAIN veröffentlichen am 28. Juli über Napalm Records ihre neue Platte "Cypress Ave."
Hier schonmal die Tracklist:
1. Tonight
2. Red Eyed Junkie Queen
3. Glenn's Promise
4. Bury Me Deep
5. The Watchers Nest
6. Break My Love
7. Lemon Trees
8. The Boogie Down (feat. Sonny Cheeba)
9. Black Wave
10. The Echo
11. I Can't Let You Go (Bonustrack)
Vorweg veröffentlicht die Band jetzt ein Video zu dem Song 'Red Eyed Junkie Queen'! In dem Clip bekommt man Einblicke in die Studioaufnahmen des kommenden Albums.
Das sagt Gitarrist Steve Moss über das Video:
"This video is a way to show fans what it's like inside the studio with us, a sort of behind the scenes video. We took some cameras into the studio, and just shot random acts, and different pieces of the process over the course of the two weeks we were in there. Believe it or not, this is by far the heaviest song on the album. The driving heaviness of it it just seemed to fit the feel of working in the studio."
