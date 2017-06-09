URSINNE - Debüt und Video


URSINNE sind eine neue Band. Eine beinah Supergroup.

Das Duo spielt oldschool Deathmetal. Das Duo besteht aus zwei Deathmetal Legenden.
Die beiden Legenden hören auf die Namen:
Dave Ingram - Gesang, Lyrics (ECHELON, ex-HAIL OF BULLETS, ex-BOLT THROWER, ex-BENEDICTION, DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN)  und
Jonny Pettersson - Alle Instrumente und Artwork (HENRY KANE, WOMBBATH, JUST BEFORE DAWN, HEADS FOR THE DEAD).
Unterstützung fanden die beiden in Sonia Nusselder - Bass (SEPIROTH, ex-ECOCIDE, ex-SHADE OF HATRED).

Das liest sich schonmal extrem interessant.

Jetzt sind URSINNE mit ihren Arbeiten fertig und somit erscheint am 20.August ihr Debüt "Swim With The Leviathan" via Transcending Obscurity Records.

Hier die Tracklist:
1. Devil May Care 
2. I, Serpentine 
3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)
4. The Chimes of Midnight 
5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade) 
6. Talons 
7. Underworld 
8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals) 
9. Hollow Hearse 
10. Something Wicked This Way Comes
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover) 
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover) 

Ein Video haben URSINNE auch schon veröffentlicht.
Es handelt sich dabei um ein 360° Video zu dem Song "Talons"

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Biggi John kommentierte Gotthard im Interview: "Die Leute sind nicht immer begeistert!"
Von wegen "die Fans kommen nur wegen der alten Songs" Die neuen Songs genial und für mich, als Fan. Beginn für eine n...
Death-Fan kommentierte ENDSEEKER posten neues Video "Possessed By The Flame"
Fettes Teil - freu mich schon aufs Album der Jungs. Death up your ass!
Torbi kommentierte Silverstein - Dead Reflection
Bestes Review, trifft es auf den Punkt.
Topf kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Dass Killing Age und My Own God jedes Mal dabei sind, wundert einen nicht mehr, wenn man weiß, dass Jan (Sänger von Ki...
Nana kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Echt? Dann hab ich wohl jemand falsches gefragt... Dann ist das ja erst recht schade um das Geld :/