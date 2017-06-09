URSINNE - Debüt und Video

URSINNE sind eine neue Band. Eine beinah Supergroup.
Das Duo spielt oldschool Deathmetal. Das Duo besteht aus zwei Deathmetal Legenden.
Die beiden Legenden hören auf die Namen:
Dave Ingram - Gesang, Lyrics (ECHELON, ex-HAIL OF BULLETS, ex-BOLT THROWER, ex-BENEDICTION, DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MEN) und
Jonny Pettersson - Alle Instrumente und Artwork (HENRY KANE, WOMBBATH, JUST BEFORE DAWN, HEADS FOR THE DEAD).
Unterstützung fanden die beiden in Sonia Nusselder - Bass (SEPIROTH, ex-ECOCIDE, ex-SHADE OF HATRED).
Das liest sich schonmal extrem interessant.
Jetzt sind URSINNE mit ihren Arbeiten fertig und somit erscheint am 20.August ihr Debüt "Swim With The Leviathan" via Transcending Obscurity Records.
Hier die Tracklist:
1. Devil May Care
2. I, Serpentine
3. Bullet Bitten (Written for, and dedicated to, the legendary Lemmy Kilmister)
4. The Chimes of Midnight
5. Crazy Horses (THE OSMONDS Cover ft. Count MoriVond from Danse dE Sade)
6. Talons
7. Underworld
8. Turning Japanese (THE VAPORS Cover also ft. Jonny Pettersson on vocals)
9. Hollow Hearse
10. Something Wicked This Way Comes
11. Monsters in the Parasol (Bonus Track ft. Kam Lee - QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE Cover)
12. Spellbound (Bonus Track - SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES Cover)
Ein Video haben URSINNE auch schon veröffentlicht.
Es handelt sich dabei um ein 360° Video zu dem Song "Talons"
