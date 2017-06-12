SOUL ENEMA kündigen neues Album an

Die israelische Progressive-Metal-Formation SOUL ENEMA hat ihr neues Album für den 23. Juni angekündigt.
"Of Clans and Clones and Clowns" umfasst 14 Tracks und stellt schon das zweite Album der Band dar. Mixing und Mastering geht auf das Konto von Produktionslegende Jens Bogren (OPETH, DEVIN TOWNSEND, SYMPHONY X). Die Band kommentierte das neue Album wie folgt:
"Looking back, it took a lot of time and effort to create ‘Of Clans and Clones and Clowns,’ and the final result brings the feeling of a real accomplishment. It was a long, complicated process, constantly laden with a myriad of good reasons to give up or compromise. It probably couldn't be any different, as our goal was a mature, well-produced statement, consistent in quality throughout, and at the same time versatile enough in its various moods, styles and approaches.
“A creative and diverse Rock/Metal album, exploring vast melodic and rhythmic territories — from ABBA to Zappa, from King Crimson to King Diamond, between East and West and way beyond — in true progressive fashion. Like any reflection of the world we live in, it takes a wild ride over a wide emotional spectrum: sad, funny, perfectly sane, totally insane, very direct, quite obscure, and everything in between.”
Unterstützt wird die Gruppe auf "Of Clans and Clones and Clowns" unter anderem von AYREONs Arjen Lucassen, Yossi Sassi (ex-ORPHANED LAND), Sergey Kalugin und Yuri Ruslanov (ORGIA PRAVEDNIKOV).
“We had a great honor of featuring the instrumental talents of these, as well as other wonderful musicians. Our next aim was to ensure that all of these components work in the final picture, and that's the reason why we welcomed one of the best guys on the list to mix and master this work — Jens Bogren. It deserved the best possible treatment, just as you as a listener deserve the best possible quality. The mixing process was far from trivial, and it took some effort to shape everything our way - clear and powerful enough, yet not overproduced. So, if you like what you hear, please order yourself a CD, or the highest quality digital download, to have it the way we really meant it to sound - full-scale and uncompromising. We hope you will have your own exciting experience with the album!”
Of Clans and Clones and Clowns Track Listing:
Kommentare (0)