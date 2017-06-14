DEMON EYE veröffentlichen ersten Track vom neuen Album "Prophecies and Lies"

DEMON EYE wissen mit einer spannenden Mischung aus Heavy Classic Rock, Proto Metal und traditionellem Doom zu überzeugen - nun steht das dritte Studioalbum des Quartetts aus North Carolina in den Startlöchern.
"Prophecies and Lies" wird am 11. August 2017 via Soulseller Records veröffentlicht, aufgenommen wurde die neue Scheibe von Mike Dean von CORROSION OF CONFORMITY. Bereits jetzt könnt ihr euch den Opener des neuen Albums, The Waters and the Wild, auf der Bandcamp-Seite von DEMON EYE zu Gemüte führen.
Tracklist:
1. The Waters and the Wild
2. In the Spider’s Eye
3. The Redeemer
4. Kismet
5. Infinite Regress
6. Dying For It
7. Politic Devine
8. Power of One
9. Vagabond
10. Prophecies and Lies
11. Morning’s Son
Kommentare (0)