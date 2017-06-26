TESSERACT – neue Single / neues Video „Smile"

Die Band bezeichnet den Track als für ihre Verhältnisse erstaunlich minimalistisch angelegt und als ihr bisher größtes Gemeinschaftsprojekt. Sänger Daniel Tompkins erklärt das lyrische Konzept und die Inspiration zum Song: „Lyrically ‘Smile’ carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition. The song will witness the manifestation of an ’entity’. Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form.”

Aufgenommen wurde „Smile“ in den 4D Sound Studios in Brighton und den Celestial Sound Studios in Notts, und produziert von Acle Kahney im Frühling diesen Jahres.

Bassist Amos Williams erzählt: „We chose this track as although it is part of a greater theme, and is in fact towards the end of a story arc, it stands alone very well. We have a solid idea of where we would like to take this track on the next album as it is in no way finished. It is merely one step in a journey.“