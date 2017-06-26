  • Home
  • News
  • TESSERACT – neue Single / neues Video „Smile"

TESSERACT – neue Single / neues Video „Smile"

Von den britischen Progressive-Metallern TESSERACT gibt es ein Lyric-Video zu ihrer neuen Single „Smile”.

kscope news tesseract 01

Die Band bezeichnet den Track als für ihre Verhältnisse erstaunlich minimalistisch angelegt und als ihr bisher größtes Gemeinschaftsprojekt. Sänger Daniel Tompkins erklärt das lyrische Konzept und die Inspiration zum Song: „Lyrically ‘Smile’ carries a strong and forward sense of irony as we explore and darkest side of the human condition. The song will witness the manifestation of an ’entity’. Consciousness survives through constant manipulation only to propagate pessimism and hopelessness. Our entity observes, consumes and evolves, bearing witness to human existence, mimicking our presence in colossal form.”

Aufgenommen wurde „Smile“ in den 4D Sound Studios in Brighton und den Celestial Sound Studios in Notts, und produziert von Acle Kahney im Frühling diesen Jahres.

Bassist Amos Williams erzählt: „We chose this track as although it is part of a greater theme, and is in fact towards the end of a story arc, it stands alone very well. We have a solid idea of where we would like to take this track on the next album as it is in no way finished. It is merely one step in a journey.“

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

Empfohlene Artikel

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Biggi John kommentierte Gotthard im Interview: "Die Leute sind nicht immer begeistert!"
Von wegen "die Fans kommen nur wegen der alten Songs" Die neuen Songs genial und für mich, als Fan. Beginn für eine n...
Death-Fan kommentierte ENDSEEKER posten neues Video "Possessed By The Flame"
Fettes Teil - freu mich schon aufs Album der Jungs. Death up your ass!
Torbi kommentierte Silverstein - Dead Reflection
Bestes Review, trifft es auf den Punkt.
Topf kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Dass Killing Age und My Own God jedes Mal dabei sind, wundert einen nicht mehr, wenn man weiß, dass Jan (Sänger von Ki...
Nana kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Echt? Dann hab ich wohl jemand falsches gefragt... Dann ist das ja erst recht schade um das Geld :/