Metal Blade legen zwei AMON AMARTH Alben im Rahmen der MB Originals Vinylreihe neu auf

Beide Alben kommen in 400g schweren Spine-Sleeves (Insideout-Druck) mit 60x60cm doppelseitigen Artworkpostern und 250g schweren Einlegern.

Metal Blade Records legen in näherer Zukunft alle AMON AMARTH-Alben chronologisch neu auf. Deshalb ist eine limitierte, Spezial-Slipcase-Box erhältlich (nur bei EMP), in die der gesamte Backkatalog der Band passt.

Ihr könnt auf Ebay oder bei EMP vorbestellen.

Fate Of Norns "Originals-Series" LP re-issue

-- 180g black vinyl

-- orange-brown-marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. to 500)

-- silver-grey-marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300)

-- flame splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- clear vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- orange vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- brown-marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 100)

With Oden On Our Side "Originals-Series" LP re-issue

-- 180g black vinyl

-- golden yellow vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. to 500)

-- silver-grey-marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300)

-- flame-splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- clear vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- yellow vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)

-- dahlia orange-marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 100)