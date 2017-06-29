Metal Blade legen zwei AMON AMARTH Alben im Rahmen der MB Originals Vinylreihe neu auf

Mittlerweile gehören AMON AMARTH zu den größten Metalbands der Welt. Am 28. Juli gibt es für euch Metalheads die beiden Alben "Fate Of Norns" und "With Oden On Our Side" als Neuauflage auf Vinyl.
Beide Alben kommen in 400g schweren Spine-Sleeves (Insideout-Druck) mit 60x60cm doppelseitigen Artworkpostern und 250g schweren Einlegern.
Metal Blade Records legen in näherer Zukunft alle AMON AMARTH-Alben chronologisch neu auf. Deshalb ist eine limitierte, Spezial-Slipcase-Box erhältlich (nur bei EMP), in die der gesamte Backkatalog der Band passt.
Ihr könnt auf Ebay oder bei EMP vorbestellen.
Fate Of Norns "Originals-Series" LP re-issue
-- 180g black vinyl
-- orange-brown-marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. to 500)
-- silver-grey-marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300)
-- flame splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- clear vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- orange vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- brown-marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 100)
With Oden On Our Side "Originals-Series" LP re-issue
-- 180g black vinyl
-- golden yellow vinyl (EU exclusive - ltd. to 500)
-- silver-grey-marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - ltd. to 300)
-- flame-splatter vinyl (eBay exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- clear vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- yellow vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 200)
-- dahlia orange-marbled vinyl (US exclusive - ltd. to 100)
Kommentare (0)