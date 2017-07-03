POWER QUEST enthüllen neues Album "Sixth Dimension"

Nach über sechs Jahren des Wartens melden sich POWER QUEST endlich mit einem neuen Studioalbum zurück.
Am 13. Oktober wird das neue Werk der britischen Power-Metaller via Inner Wound Recordings das Licht der Welt erblicken. Das Album, dessen Cover einmal mehr von Felipe Machado Franco designt wurde, umfasst neun Tracks plus einen Bonus-Song, welcher nur auf der limitierten sowie auf der japanischen Fassung des Albums zu finden sein wird.
Steve Williams kommentiert: "We are all so excited about this record, probably more so than ever before. I think it has the classic PQ stamp and then some!"
Tracklist:
- Lords of Tomorrow
- Starlight City
- Kings and Glory
- Face the Raven
- No More Heroes
- Revolution Fighters
- Pray for the Day
- Coming Home
- The Sixth Dimension
Desweiteren haben POWER QUEST die ersten Tourdaten bekannt gegeben. Neben Headlinershows werden die Briten außerdem ihre Genre-Kollegen von DRAGONFORCE auf ihrer UK-Tour begleiten. Steve Williams hierzu: "It’s going to be a real blast touring the UK with my mates Sam, Herman and the rest of the DF lads. Can’t wait to get started and I think it’s a package that all UK power metal fans have wanted to see for a long time..and now it’s here! See you on the road!"
Power Quest Tour Dates 2017
July 16 SOS Festival, Manchester UK
Aug 18 Sabaton Open Air Festival, Falun SWE
Sep 2 Evoken Festival, Tokyo JAP
Sep 3 Evoken Festival, Osaka JAP
Sep 6 PPUSA Festival, Atlanta USA
As Special Guests of Dragonforce
Oct 4 The Garage, Glasgow UK
Oct 5 Riverside, Newcastle UK
Oct 6 Fibbers, York UK
Oct 7 Corporation, Sheffield UK
Oct 8 Sound Control, Manchester UK
Oct 11 O2 Academy, Birmingham UK
Oct 12 Globe, Cardiff UK
Oct 13 Electric Ballroom, London UK
Oct 14 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth UK
Oct 15 Forum, Tunbridge Wells UK
Oct 16 Booking Hall, Dover UK
Headline Shows
Oct 26 Trillians, Newcastle UK
Oct 27 Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton UK
Oct 28 Fuel, Cardiff UK
