  • Home
  • News
  • POWER QUEST enthüllen neues Album "Sixth Dimension"

POWER QUEST enthüllen neues Album "Sixth Dimension"


Nach über sechs Jahren des Wartens melden sich POWER QUEST endlich mit einem neuen Studioalbum zurück.

Am 13. Oktober wird das neue Werk der britischen Power-Metaller via Inner Wound Recordings das Licht der Welt erblicken. Das Album, dessen Cover einmal mehr von Felipe Machado Franco designt wurde, umfasst neun Tracks plus einen Bonus-Song, welcher nur auf der limitierten sowie auf der japanischen Fassung des Albums zu finden sein wird.

Steve Williams kommentiert: "We are all so excited about this record, probably more so than ever before. I think it has the classic PQ stamp and then some!" 

The Sixth Dimension

Tracklist:

  1. Lords of Tomorrow 
  2. Starlight City 
  3. Kings and Glory 
  4. Face the Raven 
  5. No More Heroes 
  6. Revolution Fighters 
  7. Pray for the Day 
  8. Coming Home 
  9. The Sixth Dimension 

Desweiteren haben POWER QUEST die ersten Tourdaten bekannt gegeben. Neben Headlinershows werden die Briten außerdem ihre Genre-Kollegen von DRAGONFORCE auf ihrer UK-Tour begleiten. Steve Williams hierzu:  "It’s going to be a real blast touring the UK with my mates Sam, Herman and the rest of the DF lads. Can’t wait to get started and I think it’s a package that all UK power metal fans have wanted to see for a long time..and now it’s here! See you on the road!"  

Power Quest Tour Dates 2017 

July 16 SOS Festival, Manchester UK 

Aug 18 Sabaton Open Air Festival, Falun SWE 

Sep 2 Evoken Festival, Tokyo JAP 

Sep 3 Evoken Festival, Osaka JAP 

Sep 6 PPUSA Festival, Atlanta USA 

As Special Guests of Dragonforce 

Oct 4 The Garage, Glasgow UK 

Oct 5 Riverside, Newcastle UK 

Oct 6 Fibbers, York UK 

Oct 7 Corporation, Sheffield UK 

Oct 8 Sound Control, Manchester UK 

Oct 11 O2 Academy, Birmingham UK 

Oct 12 Globe, Cardiff UK 

Oct 13 Electric Ballroom, London UK 

Oct 14 Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth UK 

Oct 15 Forum, Tunbridge Wells UK 

Oct 16 Booking Hall, Dover UK 

Headline Shows 

Oct 26 Trillians, Newcastle UK 

Oct 27 Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton UK 

Oct 28 Fuel, Cardiff UK 

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

News dazu

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Biggi John kommentierte Gotthard im Interview: "Die Leute sind nicht immer begeistert!"
Von wegen "die Fans kommen nur wegen der alten Songs" Die neuen Songs genial und für mich, als Fan. Beginn für eine n...
Death-Fan kommentierte ENDSEEKER posten neues Video "Possessed By The Flame"
Fettes Teil - freu mich schon aufs Album der Jungs. Death up your ass!
Torbi kommentierte Silverstein - Dead Reflection
Bestes Review, trifft es auf den Punkt.
Topf kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Dass Killing Age und My Own God jedes Mal dabei sind, wundert einen nicht mehr, wenn man weiß, dass Jan (Sänger von Ki...
Nana kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Echt? Dann hab ich wohl jemand falsches gefragt... Dann ist das ja erst recht schade um das Geld :/