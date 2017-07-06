  • Home
HELLDORADO: Neues Heavy Rock-Festival in Eindhoven


Am 18. November findet im Klokgebouw in Eindhoven mit dem Helldorado ein neues Heavy Rock Festival statt. Neben diversen Bands finden auch noch abgefahrene Side-Shows wie mexikanisches Wrestling, Messerwerfer oder Feuerschlucker statt.

 Bisher bestätigt:

Bands: Big Business (US), Birth Of Joy (NL), Dead Lord (SWE), Fifty Foot Combo (BE), Imperial State Electric (SWE), La Muerte (BE),  Monomyth (NL), Nashville Pussy (US) Orange Goblin (UK), The Urban Voodoo Machine (UK), Tigre Blanco (NL), The Darkness (UK), Triggerfinger (BE)

Side-show acts: Bob Slayer (UK), Captain Catastrophy (BE), Cunning Stunts Cabaret (UK), The Death Do Us Part Danger Show (UK), The Rock ‘n’ Roll Wrestling Bash (D) 

