  • Home
  • News
  • ARROGANZ - Erste Infos zum neuen Album

ARROGANZ - Erste Infos zum neuen Album


Am 29. September 2017 veröffentlichen ARROGANZ knapp drei Jahre nach ihrem letzten Werk ihr neues Album "Primitive".
Jetzt stehen Cover und die Trackliste fest.

Tracklisting:
01. Pilgrim
02. Obliviate
03. Strait Paths & Grave Walls
04. Another God, Dead
05. Cortege
06. Sepulchral Cold

K., der Mann am Bass sagt über das kommende Material folgendes:
„PRIMITIV is not for: kissass wannebe misanthropes, guys who say they love nature cause they walk the dog once a day, not for anybody who thinks triggers are ok, not for any "scene",not for your fancy bullshit online blog, not for you and not for any god. PRIMITIV is for us. And for everybody who is into dark, deep and real music – and don´t give a fuck about senseless promotional phrases. Sincerely, ARROGANZ“

Mehr zu:

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Biggi John kommentierte Gotthard im Interview: "Die Leute sind nicht immer begeistert!"
Von wegen "die Fans kommen nur wegen der alten Songs" Die neuen Songs genial und für mich, als Fan. Beginn für eine n...
Death-Fan kommentierte ENDSEEKER posten neues Video "Possessed By The Flame"
Fettes Teil - freu mich schon aufs Album der Jungs. Death up your ass!
Torbi kommentierte Silverstein - Dead Reflection
Bestes Review, trifft es auf den Punkt.
Topf kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Dass Killing Age und My Own God jedes Mal dabei sind, wundert einen nicht mehr, wenn man weiß, dass Jan (Sänger von Ki...
Nana kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Echt? Dann hab ich wohl jemand falsches gefragt... Dann ist das ja erst recht schade um das Geld :/