ARROGANZ - Erste Infos zum neuen Album

Am 29. September 2017 veröffentlichen ARROGANZ knapp drei Jahre nach ihrem letzten Werk ihr neues Album "Primitive".
Jetzt stehen Cover und die Trackliste fest.
Tracklisting:
01. Pilgrim
02. Obliviate
03. Strait Paths & Grave Walls
04. Another God, Dead
05. Cortege
06. Sepulchral Cold
K., der Mann am Bass sagt über das kommende Material folgendes:
„PRIMITIV is not for: kissass wannebe misanthropes, guys who say they love nature cause they walk the dog once a day, not for anybody who thinks triggers are ok, not for any "scene",not for your fancy bullshit online blog, not for you and not for any god. PRIMITIV is for us. And for everybody who is into dark, deep and real music – and don´t give a fuck about senseless promotional phrases. Sincerely, ARROGANZ“
Kommentare (0)