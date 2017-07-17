UFORIA – neues Video „Overthrow“

Um ihre neue EP „Flight Or Flight“ zu promoten, tourten die Kanadier im April durch den Osten ihrer Heimat. Daraus entstand ein Mitschnitt ihrer Konzerte und on the road, die im neuen Video zum Track „Overthrow“ zusammengefasst sind.

„Our East Coast Canadian tour created some of the greatest moments of our lives. Now we get to share them with all of you through our new video! “Overthrow”. I also like to add that so many of our fans would love to meet us but are in places we’ve yet to perform. This Overthrow video is a very personal and intimate take on Uforia’s live show and personalities. We hope that it will fill the void until we get back on the road“, kommentiert Sänger und Gitarrist Michael Ursini.

UFORIAs letzte EP wurde im Juli letzten Jahres herausgebracht und produziert von FINGER ELEVEN-Drummer Steve Molella.

Stimmen zur EP „Fight or Flight“:

“This title track (Fight or Flight), in all of its gritty and tenacious swagger, smacks you in the face and demands to be listened to.” – Canadian Beats

“packing a powerful punch with no filler” – Some Kind of Media

“Uforia have released a tight collection of excellent songs and with the re-appearance of other Canadian guitar acts like Billy Talent and the aforementioned Finger Eleven into the mix we could be in for a renaissance in Canadian rock music.” – The Green Room Podcast

“I must say that this band definitely picked a great name for itself. We all know the definition of Euphoria; a feeling or state of intense excitement or happiness. This is exactly how the band portrayed themselves on stage. I was impressed by their stage presence….I see a bright future for this young talented group of musicians. They have great supporters and music mentors on their side. Please check them out when they come to a city near you.” – Concert Addicts

“It’s hard to fake understanding and desire. You get it or you don’t, you want it or you don’t. Uforia definitely has it.” – Steve Molella (Finger Eleven)