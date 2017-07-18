SEPULTURA veröffentlichen Expanded Editions im Herbst

"Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition" enthält neben einer remasterten Fassung des originalen Albums gleich 17 Bonustracks, darunter ein Cover von BLACK SABBATHs "Symptom Of The Universe", neun Liveversionen der Albumtracks und einige bislang unveröffentlichte, instrumentale Versionen.

Auch "Roots: Expanded Edition" wird das Album in remasterter Form beinhalten. Zu den 17 Bonustracks zählen Demos, Instrumentalversionen, Liveaufnahmen und alternative Takes.

"Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition"

CD track listing:

Disc One

01. Refuse/Resist

02. Territory

03. Slave New World

04. Amen

05. Kaiowas

06. Propaganda

07. Biotech Is Godzilla

08. Nomad

09. We Who Are Not As Others

10. Manifest

11. The Hunt

12. Clenched Fist

Disc Two

01. Chaos B.C.

02. Symptom Of The Universe

03. Inhuman Nature

04. Policia

05. Crucificados Pelo Sistema

06. Clenched Fist - Instrumental Version 1

07. Propaganda - Instrumental

08. Clenched Fist - Instrumental Version 2

09. Refuse/Resist - Live

10. Slave New World - Live

11. Propaganda - Live

12. Beneath The Remains/Escape To The Void - Live

13. Kaiowa - Live

14. Clenched Fist - Live

15. Biotech Is Godzilla - Live

16. Territory - Live

17. Amen/Inner Self - Live

"Roots: Expanded Edition"

CD track listing:

Disc One

01. Roots Bloody Roots

02. Attitude

03. Cut-Throat

04. Ratamahatta

05. Breed Apart

06. Straighthate

07. Spit

08. Lookaway

09. Dusted

10. Born Stubborn

11. Jasco

12. Itsári

13. Ambush

14. Endangered Species

15. Dictatorshit

Disc Two

01. Ratamahatta - 2 Meter Sessions

02. Roots Bloody Roots - 2 Meter Sessions

03. Attitude - 2 Meter Sessions

04. Kaiowas - Take One

05. Procreation (Of The Wicked)

06. Roots Bloody Roots - Demo

07. Attitude - Instrumental

08. Cutthroat - Instrumental

09. Dictatorshit - Instrumental

10. Untitled - Demo

11. R.D.P. - Demo

12. Dusted - Demo

13. War

14. Mine

15. Lookaway - Master Vibe Mix

16. Roots Bloody Roots - Megawatt Mix

17. Attitude - Live at Ozzfest

