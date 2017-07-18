SEPULTURA veröffentlichen Expanded Editions im Herbst

SEPULTURA planen die Veröffentlichung von erweiterten Fassungen ihrer Alben "Chaos A.D." und "Roots" für Oktober bzw. November 2017. Die "Expanded Editions" sollen mit gleicher Tracklist auf CD und Vinyl erscheinen.
"Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition" enthält neben einer remasterten Fassung des originalen Albums gleich 17 Bonustracks, darunter ein Cover von BLACK SABBATHs "Symptom Of The Universe", neun Liveversionen der Albumtracks und einige bislang unveröffentlichte, instrumentale Versionen.
Auch "Roots: Expanded Edition" wird das Album in remasterter Form beinhalten. Zu den 17 Bonustracks zählen Demos, Instrumentalversionen, Liveaufnahmen und alternative Takes.
"Chaos A.D.: Expanded Edition"
CD track listing:
Disc One
01. Refuse/Resist
02. Territory
03. Slave New World
04. Amen
05. Kaiowas
06. Propaganda
07. Biotech Is Godzilla
08. Nomad
09. We Who Are Not As Others
10. Manifest
11. The Hunt
12. Clenched Fist
Disc Two
01. Chaos B.C.
02. Symptom Of The Universe
03. Inhuman Nature
04. Policia
05. Crucificados Pelo Sistema
06. Clenched Fist - Instrumental Version 1
07. Propaganda - Instrumental
08. Clenched Fist - Instrumental Version 2
09. Refuse/Resist - Live
10. Slave New World - Live
11. Propaganda - Live
12. Beneath The Remains/Escape To The Void - Live
13. Kaiowa - Live
14. Clenched Fist - Live
15. Biotech Is Godzilla - Live
16. Territory - Live
17. Amen/Inner Self - Live
LP track listing:
Side One
01. Refuse/Resist
02. Territory
03. Slave New World
04. Amen
05. Kaiowas
06. Propaganda
Side Two
01. Biotech Is Godzilla
02. Nomad
03. We Who Are Not As Others
04. Manifest
05. The Hunt
06. Clenched Fist
Side Three
01. Chaos B.C.
02. Symptom Of The Universe
03. Inhuman Nature
04. Policia
05. Crucificados Pelo Sistema
06. Propaganda - Instrumental
07. Clenched Fist - Instrumental Version 2
Side Four
01. Refuse/Resist - Live
02. Slave New World - Live
03. Propaganda - Live
04. Kaiowas - Live
05. Clenched Fist - Live
06. Biotech Is Godzilla - Live
07. Territory - Live
"Roots: Expanded Edition"
CD track listing:
Disc One
01. Roots Bloody Roots
02. Attitude
03. Cut-Throat
04. Ratamahatta
05. Breed Apart
06. Straighthate
07. Spit
08. Lookaway
09. Dusted
10. Born Stubborn
11. Jasco
12. Itsári
13. Ambush
14. Endangered Species
15. Dictatorshit
Disc Two
01. Ratamahatta - 2 Meter Sessions
02. Roots Bloody Roots - 2 Meter Sessions
03. Attitude - 2 Meter Sessions
04. Kaiowas - Take One
05. Procreation (Of The Wicked)
06. Roots Bloody Roots - Demo
07. Attitude - Instrumental
08. Cutthroat - Instrumental
09. Dictatorshit - Instrumental
10. Untitled - Demo
11. R.D.P. - Demo
12. Dusted - Demo
13. War
14. Mine
15. Lookaway - Master Vibe Mix
16. Roots Bloody Roots - Megawatt Mix
17. Attitude - Live at Ozzfest
LP track listing:
Side One
01. Roots Bloody Roots
02. Attitude
03. Cut-Throat
04. Ratamahatta
05. Breed Apart
06. Straighthate
07. Spit
08. Lookaway
Side Two
01. Dusted
02. Born Stubborn
03. Jasco
04. Itsári
05. Ambush
06. Endangered Species
07. Dictatorshit
Side Three
01. Ratamahatta - 2 Meter Sessions
02. Roots Bloody Roots - 2 Meter Sessions
03. Attitude - 2 Meter Sessions
04. Kaiowas - Take One
05. Procreation (Of The Wicked)
Side Four
01. Roots Bloody Roots - Demo
02. Attitude - Instrumental
03. Cutthroat - Instrumental
04. Dictatorshit - Instrumental
05. Untitled - Demo
06. R.D.P. - Demo
07. Dusted - Demo
