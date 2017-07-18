  • Home
  LORD OF THE LOST: Details zu "Swan Songs II"

Die Hamburger LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlichen am 06.10.2017 ihr neues Album "Swan Songs II" und stellen das dazugehörige Cover, die Tracklist und einen Teaser vor. Die Scheibe wird 10 neue Songs beinhalten.

“You could say Swan Songs is some kind of a side-project for us, but "Swan Songs II" is predominated with 10 brand new songs so we would like to emphasize its independence as a main album,“ erklärt Sänger Chris Harms. “After our show at Gothic meets Classic and when we started to re-arrange our songs with a symphonic orchestra in 2014 for the first Swan Songs release back in early 2015, this album turned out as a huge success. Sold out shows, many emotions and tears behind, on and in front of the stage, it's been a very touching record for us & our fans, so that kept motivating us as well as in our creative freedom to release the next chapter of new songs you won't hear as normal rock versions, and what should become "Swan Songs II".“

Einen ersten Eindruck gibt's hier:

Hier ist die Trackliste:

1. Waiting For You To Die
2. Lighthouse
3. The Broken Ones
4. My Better Me
5. Ribcages
6. Wander In Sable
7. The Devil You Know
8. We Were Divine
9. From The Brink Of The Other World
10. Fall Asleep

LORD OF THE LOST werden außerdem  auf Tour gehen. Hier sind die Dates:

17.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
18.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle (SOLD OUT!)
21.11.17 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof
23.11.17 DE - Berlin / Huxleys
24.11.17 DE - Bochum / Christuskirche
25.11.17 DE - Munich / Backstage
26.11.17 DE - Frankfurt / Batschkapp

