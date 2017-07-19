  • Home
  • News
  • MARCO MINNEMANN - neues Album Borrego

MARCO MINNEMANN - neues Album Borrego


Der deutsche Schlagzeuger und Multiinstrumantalist Marco Minnemann veröffentlicht sein neues Album "Borrego".

Am 31. Juli 2017 erscheint das neue Album als Doppel-CD mit hochkarätigen Gästen wie Alex Lifeson von Rush oder Joe Satriani. 
Mit 24 Tracks (sowie 4 Bonus Tracks auf der DCD) wird hier ein opulentes Werk vorgelegt, dessen Titel und Stücke von der südkalifornischen Anza-Borrego Wüste inspiriert sind.

Das Promovideo haben wir hier:

DOUBLE CD TRACK LIST: 


DISC 1:  
1.  Sandstorm  
2.  The Healer – Featuring Joe Satriani
3.  Thunderstorm
4. Sculptures
5. A Random Place
6.  North Bound – Featuring Joe Satriani
7. Palms Inn Blues
8. Cutting It Short
9.  Mirage
10. Gold Digger
11. On That Note – Featuring Alex Lifeson
12. Everyday Springtime 2017
13.  South End – Featuring Alex Lifeson
14.  One Margarita (and the Milky Way)   

DISC 2:  
1.  Horsepower – Featuring Joe Satriani
2.  What Brought You Here?
3. 3 Ghosts in a Saloon
4. Homicide
5. Lady in White
6. Vallecito
7. Hometown – Featuring Joe Satriani
8. Roadrunner
9. What Can I Hide?  
10. Broken Part  

Exclusive Bonus Tracks for CD
11. Walls
12.  Why Should I Care?
13. And Over Again
14. OTN (REMIX) – Featuring Alex Lifeson and Tony Levin

 

Kommentare (0)

Schreibe jetzt den ersten Kommentar!

Einen Kommentar verfassen

Du kommentierst als Gast. Registrier Dich oder log Dich ein als User.
Anhänge (0 / 3)
Deinen Standort teilen
Nach oben

NEWS

Alle News

AKTUELLE REVIEWS

Alle Reviews

Gebloggt

Special: VOIVODs drei Noise-Alben als Re-Release

Special: EMPEROR Back-Katalog von Candlelight Records neu veröffentlicht

EMPFEHLUNGEN

Alle Empfehlungen

Kommentare

Death-Fan kommentierte ENDSEEKER posten neues Video "Possessed By The Flame"
Fettes Teil - freu mich schon aufs Album der Jungs. Death up your ass!
Torbi kommentierte Silverstein - Dead Reflection
Bestes Review, trifft es auf den Punkt.
Topf kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Dass Killing Age und My Own God jedes Mal dabei sind, wundert einen nicht mehr, wenn man weiß, dass Jan (Sänger von Ki...
Nana kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Echt? Dann hab ich wohl jemand falsches gefragt... Dann ist das ja erst recht schade um das Geld :/
MetalChris kommentierte Riverside-Festival Esslingen 2017 - Der Festivalbericht
Das mit den Wertbons stimmt aber nicht . Ich habe das was ich noch drauf hatte (also der Rest) wieder bekommen ....