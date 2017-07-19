MARCO MINNEMANN - neues Album Borrego

Der deutsche Schlagzeuger und Multiinstrumantalist Marco Minnemann veröffentlicht sein neues Album "Borrego".
Am 31. Juli 2017 erscheint das neue Album als Doppel-CD mit hochkarätigen Gästen wie Alex Lifeson von Rush oder Joe Satriani.
Mit 24 Tracks (sowie 4 Bonus Tracks auf der DCD) wird hier ein opulentes Werk vorgelegt, dessen Titel und Stücke von der südkalifornischen Anza-Borrego Wüste inspiriert sind.
Das Promovideo haben wir hier:
DOUBLE CD TRACK LIST:
DISC 1:
1. Sandstorm
2. The Healer – Featuring Joe Satriani
3. Thunderstorm
4. Sculptures
5. A Random Place
6. North Bound – Featuring Joe Satriani
7. Palms Inn Blues
8. Cutting It Short
9. Mirage
10. Gold Digger
11. On That Note – Featuring Alex Lifeson
12. Everyday Springtime 2017
13. South End – Featuring Alex Lifeson
14. One Margarita (and the Milky Way)
DISC 2:
1. Horsepower – Featuring Joe Satriani
2. What Brought You Here?
3. 3 Ghosts in a Saloon
4. Homicide
5. Lady in White
6. Vallecito
7. Hometown – Featuring Joe Satriani
8. Roadrunner
9. What Can I Hide?
10. Broken Part
Exclusive Bonus Tracks for CD
11. Walls
12. Why Should I Care?
13. And Over Again
14. OTN (REMIX) – Featuring Alex Lifeson and Tony Levin
