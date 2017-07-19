ENSIFERUM geben Details zum neuen Album 'Two Paths' bekannt

ENSIFERUM geben Details zum neuen Album 'Two Paths'
Am 15. September erscheint ENSIFERUMs siebtes Album 'Two Paths' weltweit bei Metal Blade Records. Anssi Kippo produzierte die Scheibe anhand analoger Aufnahmen auf Band. Die erste Single 'For Those About to Fight for Metal' bekommt ihr hier auf die Ohren: metalblade.com/ensiferum. Dort könnt ihr das Album auch in den folgenden Formaten vorbestellen:
--ltd. Deluxe Holzbox (2.500 Einheiten weltweit)
--Limitiertes Digibook mit CD+DVD
--CD
--180g schwarzes Vinyl
--turquoise blue-green Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 500 Einheiten)
--clear sky blue-marbled Vinyl (EU-exklusiv - 300 Einheiten)
--blue/orange/yellow-splatter Vinyl (Nuclear Blast exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)
--golden yellow Vinyl (Napalm exklusiv - 200 Einheiten)
--olive green-marbled Vinyl (Levykauppa Finnland exklusiv - 100 Einheiten)
--clear frost blue-marbled Vinyl (Yamiin China exklusiv -100 Einheiten)
--blue-gray-marbled Vinyl (US-exklusiv- 250 Einheiten)
--forest green-marbled Vinyl (US-exklusiv- 250 Einheiten)
--Picturedisc LP (500 Einheiten weltweit)
* exklusive Bundles mit Shirt und digitale Optionen ebenfalls erhältlich!
'Two Paths' Tracklist:
1. Ajattomasta Unesta
2. For Those About to Fight for Metal
3. Way of the Warrior
4. Two Paths
5. King of Storms
6. Feast with Valkyries
7. Don't You Say
8. I Will Never Kneel
9. God Is Dead
10. Hail to the Victor
11. Unettomaan Aikaan
12. God Is Dead (Alternative Version)
13. Don't You Say (Alternative Version)
ENSIFERUM Tourdaten:
Aug. 17 - Summerbreeze Festival - Dinkelsbühl
Sept. 26 - Bochum, - Zeche
Sept. 27 - Langen - Stadthalle
Sept. 28 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor Live
Sept. 29 - Berlin - SO36
Sept. 30 - Osnabrück - Hyde Park
Oct. 1 - Paris, F - La Machine
ENSIFERUM sind:
Petri Lindroos - Vocals/Gitarre
Markus Toivonen - Gitarre/Vocals
Sami Hinkka - Bass/Vocals
Janne Parviainen - Drums
Netta Skog - Digitalakkordeon/Backing-Vocals
http://www.facebook.com/Ensiferum
http://www.ensiferum.com
http://www.metalblade.com/ensiferum
Kommentare (0)