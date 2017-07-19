MOTHER OF ALL – neue EP „Secular Assault"

  • Home
Die Melodic Death Metaller MOTHER OF ALL haben kürzlich ihre EP „Secular Assault" digital veröffentlicht.

Die Songs sind bei Bandcamp zum freien Download verfügbar. Mastermind Martin Haumann: “The goal of this release is to encourage free minds to support secular ideals and to honor and recognise the persecuted freethinkers around the world. Therefore its free.”

MOTHER OF ALL ist ein leidenschaftliches Ein-Mann-Projekt des Kopenhageners Martin Haumann (MYRKUR, MERCENARY, HEIDRA, ESSENCE). Die EP ist ein starkes musikalisches Statement, eine Ode an die Abtrünnigkeit und eine unmissverständliche Hommage an die Säkularität.

Stimmen zur EP:

"Sounds fucking great! A cool soundscape and really well thought-out riffs!" - Tomas Elofsson (HYPOCRISY)

"Great riffing, awesome drumming...what´s not to like? An eye-opening crushing effort by this one-man go-getter. Definitely worth checking out!" - Mike Park (HATESPHERE)

www.secularassault.com
www.facebook.com/motherofallofficial

