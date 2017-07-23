  • Home
Neues Musikvideo von SEAN DANIELSEN


Sean Danielsen (SMILE EMPTY SOUL) hat ein Musikvideo für seine neue Single "Paralyzed" herausgebracht.

 Die Single wurde Danielsens vierter Solo-Veröffentlichung "Mind Control to steal the Soul" entnommen.

Sean Danielsen über den Song:The Paralyzed song and video are about escaping from something, but I'd doesn't really spell out exactly what.... leaving a lot to the imagination. I think we all have things in our lives we'd like to escape, so it's definitely a relatable theme. The prison facility (Sybil Brand Institute) we shot at in Downtown LA adds a level of creepiness that I love and this video was really fun to make."

