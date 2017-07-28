GRAVE PLEASURES: Erster Song vom neuen Album "Motherhood"

"Motherhood" erscheint am 29. September. Sänger Mat sagt über die erste Single:



"This song draws first blood, where desire reaches fever pitch. Infatuation Overkill is a picture of the current zeitgeist in free-fall. Our voyeurism, our all consuming ego, our absolute fixation with our own image and our descent into a commonly accepted form of mass schizophrenia. Obsession and omnipresent violent lust have become the norm as mania begins to seep into our intrinsic make-up. We attempt to portray the feeling of being pulled apart as the volcano erupts on our species and the dawn of man begins to draw to a close."