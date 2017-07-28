GRAVE PLEASURES: Erster Song vom neuen Album "Motherhood"

heute ist das neue Grave Pleasures Video 'Infatuation Overkill' erschienen. Der Song ist die erste Single des neuen Album "Motherhood".
"Motherhood" erscheint am 29. September. Sänger Mat sagt über die erste Single:
"This song draws first blood, where desire reaches fever pitch. Infatuation Overkill is a picture of the current zeitgeist in free-fall. Our voyeurism, our all consuming ego, our absolute fixation with our own image and our descent into a commonly accepted form of mass schizophrenia. Obsession and omnipresent violent lust have become the norm as mania begins to seep into our intrinsic make-up. We attempt to portray the feeling of being pulled apart as the volcano erupts on our species and the dawn of man begins to draw to a close."
