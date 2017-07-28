LIONHEART sind zurück

Vor knapp einem Jahr haben die Jungs aus Kalifornien ihr Ende bekanntgegeben.
Doch in einem Jahr kann viel passieren und jetzt ist das Quintett offiziell zurück.
Hier das offizielle Statement der Band auf Facebook:
"ATTN: When we announced our breakup, over a year ago, we meant it. Balancing jobs and personal lives w/ trying to tour full time was impossible, so we chose to take a step back. However, it wasn't long before we all missed it. This is what we've known for over a decade and this is who we are. We all miss playing shows and releasing music, so fuck it: We are back. We'll never be a full time band again, but close friends of ours have encouraged us to join them on a short run, so we will share that info later today. We never should have broken up in the first place, but we've been fucking up since day 1 so why change now? Life is short. See you soon. LHHC."
Und weil so eine Reunion so schön ist kommen die Hardcorler auch gleich noch Ende dieses Jahres nach Europa, im Gepäck dabei: NASTY und GET THE SHOT.
LIONHEART sind: Rob - Vocals
Nick - Guitar
Brandon - Bass
Jay - Drums
Cam - Guitar
