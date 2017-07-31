36 CRAZYFISTS veröffentlichen neues Album "Lanterns"

Licht am Ende des Tunnels: Die amerikanische Metaltruppe 36 CRAZYFISTS bringt schon am 29. September ihr neues Album "Lanterns" auf den Markt.
“Lanterns represent the light we all seek,” erklärt Brock Lindow, Sänger der Band. “These songs are all about struggling to locate it and trying to find the way to move forward and get past what has mentally hampered you in your life. Everyone deals with depression on some level. It’s a matter of how you’re going to get out of it, put one foot in front of the other, get up, and live in this dark spot. That encompasses the umbrella of the album. I can say I’m much stronger mentally than I was two years ago when we started this.”
Die Entstehung des über Spinefarm US vertriebenen Werks nahm ihren Ursprung im Jahr 2016. Einer Zeit in welcher Brock mit "dem Tiefpunkt seines Lebens" zu kämpfen hatte. Dem Alltag und dem Schmerz entkommend, begann das lyrische Konzept des Werks an Bord eines Fischerbootes, auf welchem Brock arbeitete, an Form zu gewinnen, als dieser sich dem natürlichen Heilungspotenzial der Natur hingab. Der Sänger der Band hierzu: “Eventually, I was like, ‘You need to get this stuff off your chest. That’s what music is about for you’. Once I came to terms by being honest with myself, everything came together, and I was able to focus again. It shouldn’t be easy; it just seemed a lot more real and raw this time around."
Wie immer erwarten den Hörer auf "Lanterns" unvorhersehbare Klanglandschaften und eisige Melodien, die zeigen, dass 36 CRAZYFISTS auch nach 23 Jahren Bandhistorie ihr Handwerk immer noch nicht verlernt haben.
