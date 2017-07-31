MARCO MINNEMANN - Doppelalbum "Borrego" veröffentlicht und Video zu "Horsepower" mit Joe Satriani online

Am 31. Juli wurde das neue Doppelalbum "Borrego" veröffentlicht, auf dem Minnemann unter anderem Joe Satriani und Alex Lifson (Rush) als Gäste begrüßt hat.
Gleichzeitig ist das Video zu "Horsepower" mit Joe Satriani online:
DCD TRACK LISTE:
DISC 1:
1. Sandstorm
2. The Healer – Featuring Joe Satriani
3. Thunderstorm
4. Sculptures
5. A Random Place
6. North Bound – Featuring Joe Satriani
7. Palms Inn Blues
8. Cutting It Short
9. Mirage
10. Gold Digger
11. On That Note – Featuring Alex Lifeson
12. Everyday Springtime 2017
13. South End – Featuring Alex Lifeson
14. One Margarita (and the Milky Way)
DISC 2:
1. Horsepower – Featuring Joe Satriani
2. What Brought You Here?
3. 3 Ghosts in a Saloon
4. Homicide
5. Lady in White
6. Vallecito
7. Hometown – Featuring Joe Satriani
8. Roadrunner
9. What Can I Hide?
10. Broken Part
Exclusive Bonus Tracks for CD
11. Walls
12. Why Should I Care?
13. And Over Again
14. OTN (REMIX) – Featuring Alex Lifeson and Tony Levin
