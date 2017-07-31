WINTERSUN auf Tour mit ARCH ENEMY

Na, wenn das mal kein Schmankerl ist: Anfang 2018 kommen WINTERSUN endlich wieder auf Europa-Tournee. Als Support für die schwedische Abrissmaschine ARCH ENEMY.
Auch ARCH-ENEMY-Leader Michael Amott zeigt sich begeistert von der Bandzusammenstellung, zu welcher auch noch TRIBULATION und JINJER zählen: “Very happy to already announce our “Will To Power" European headline tour for early 2018. We can't wait to get back out there with a new fresh ARCH ENEMY show full of cool surprises! And what a lineup! We have assembled a killer tour package with some amazing bands for you. Wintersun, Tribulation and Jinjer are all bands with their own unique and impressive live performances. This all adds up to an epic night of Metal that should not be missed!"
WINTERSUN, welche eben erst ihr drittes Album The Forest Seasons veröffentlicht haben, kommentierten die Bekanntgabe der Tour mit folgenden Worten: "We're super excited to announce that we will be supporting the mighty ARCH ENEMY on their European tour in January/February 2018! Hope to see you all there!"
Hier die Tourdates:
»Will To Power Tour 2018«
w/ ARCH ENEMY, TRIBULATION, JINJER
12.01. D Munich - TonHalle
13.01. D Stuttgart - LKA Longhorn
15.01. CH Zurich - Komplex
17.01. I Milan - Alcatraz
18.01. F Lyon - Transbordeur
22.01. F Toulouse - Le Bikini
23.01. F Paris - Bataclan
24.01. B Antwerp - Trix
26.01. D Oberhausen - Turbinenhalle
27.01. D Geiselwind - Music Hall
29.01. D Hamburg - Große Freiheit
31.01. S Malmö - KB
01.02. N Oslo - Rockefeller
02.02. S Stockholm - Arenan
03.02. S Gothenburg - Trädgarn
05.02. D Berlin - Huxleys
06.02. D Wiesbaden - Schlachthof
07.02. D Saarbrücken - Garage
Zuvor machen sich WINTERSUN im Herbst 2017 noch auf eine eigene Headliner-Tour auf:
»Forest Tour 2017«
w/ special guest
08.09. CH Hüttikon - Meh Suff! Metal Festival
09.09. D Leipzig - Hellraiser (Extented Show)
10.09. D Hanover - Musikzentrum
11.09. PL Warsaw - Progresja
12.09. PL Gdansk - B90
14.09. EST Tallinn -Rockclub Tapper
15.09. LV Riga - Melna Piektdiena
16.09. LT Vilnius - Rock River Club
17.09. BY Minsk - Re:public
18.09. UA Kiev - Sentrum
20.09. PL Cracow - Kwadrat
21.09. A Graz - PPC
22.09. H Budapest - Barba Negra
23.09. D Regensburg-Obertraubling - Airport
24.09. A Salzburg - Rockhouse
25.09. SLO Ljubljana - Cvetlicarna
27.09. F Colmar- Le Grillen
28.09. CH Lausanne - Les Docks
29.09. A Dornbirn - Conrad Sohm
30.09. A Innsbruck - Hafen
01.10. I Bologna - Zona Roveri
02.10. I Rome - Planet Club
04.10. GR Athens - Piräus 117 Academy
05.10. GR Thessaloniki - Principal Club Theater
06.10. BG Sofia - Club Mixtape 5
07.10. RO Bucharest - Arenele Romane
