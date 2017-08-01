DEF LEPPARD posten 2. Teil der Mini-Doku zum "Hysteria"-Jubiläum

Das DEF LEPPARD-Album "Hysteria" feiert 2017 seinen 30. Geburtstag. Aus diesem Anlass wird der Megaseller in verschiedenen Variationen mit umfangreichem Bonusmaterial neu veröffentlicht. Jetzt haben DEF LEPPARD den zweiten Teil der Mini-Dokumentation "Step Inside: Hysteria At 30" veröffentlicht:
Falls ihr in verpasst habt, hier der erste Teil:
Die Jubiläumsedition von "Hysteria (Remastered 2017)" wird am 04.08.2017 als Einzel-CD, 2LP (schwarzes bzw. limitiertes coloriertes Vinyl), 3CD Deluxe Version und Super Deluxe Edition erscheinen. Letztere beinhaltet 5 CDs, 2 DVDs, 4 Bücher sowie weitere Memorabilia. Die Trackliste der Super Deluxe Edition sieht folgendermaßen aus:
CD One (Remastered "Hysteria")
01. Women
02. Rocket
03. Animal
04. Love Bites
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Armageddon It
07. Gods Of War
08. Don't Shoot Shotgun
09. Run Riot
10. Hysteria
11. Excitable
12. Love And Affection
CD Two
01. Tear It Down (B-side)
02. I Wanna Be Your Hero (Retro Active)
03. Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)
04. Ring Of Fire (B-Side)
05. Women (Radio Edit)
06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)
07. Love Bites (Radio Edit)
08. Hysteria (Radio Edit)
09. Pour Some Sugar on Me (Radio Edit)
10. Armageddon It (Radio Edit)
11. Release Me (Stumpus Maximus)
12. Classic Album – Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)
CD Three
01. Rocket (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)
02. Armageddon It (The Nuclear Mix) (12" Single)
03. Animal (Extended Version)
04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Extended Version)
05. Excitable (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)
06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)
07. Rock Of Ages (Live) (B-Side)
08. Love And Affection (Live) (B-Side)
09. Billy's Got A Gun (Live) (B-Side)
CD Four: "In The Round, In Your Face" (Live)
01. Stagefright
02. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)
03. Women
04. Too Late For Love
05. Hysteria
06. Gods Of War
07. Die Hard The Hunter
CD Five: "In The Round, In Your Face" (Live)
01. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
02. Foolin'
03. Armageddon It
04. Animal
05. Pour Some Sugar On Me
06. Phil Solo
07. Rock Of Ages
08. Photograph
DVD One
01. Rocket (Top Of The Pops)
02. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Top Of The Pops)
03. Animal (Top Of The Pops)
04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Brit Awards)
05. Women (Promo Video)
06. Animal (Promo Video)
07. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Promo Video)
08. Pour Some Sugar On Me (U.S. Version Live)
09. Hysteria (Promo Video)
10. Love Bites (Promo Video)
11. Rocket (Promo Video)
12. Armageddon It (Live) (Promo Video)
DVD Two ("Classic Albums")
01. Introduction
02. Animal
03. Hysteria
04. Rocket
05. Love Bites
06. Pour Some Sugar On Me
Bonus Material
07. Initial Recordings Of Animal
08. Rick Gets Hysterical
09. Hysteria (Acoustic Performance)
10. Drumming - Return To The Status Quo
11. The Album According To Joe
12. Sugar Stripped Down
13. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Acoustic Performance)
14. Guitars, Guitars, Guitars
15. Windmill II And The Gods Of War
16. Mutt's Vocals In The Mix
17. The Album Is Finally Released
