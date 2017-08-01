DEF LEPPARD posten 2. Teil der Mini-Doku zum "Hysteria"-Jubiläum

Falls ihr in verpasst habt, hier der erste Teil:

Die Jubiläumsedition von "Hysteria (Remastered 2017)" wird am 04.08.2017 als Einzel-CD, 2LP (schwarzes bzw. limitiertes coloriertes Vinyl), 3CD Deluxe Version und Super Deluxe Edition erscheinen. Letztere beinhaltet 5 CDs, 2 DVDs, 4 Bücher sowie weitere Memorabilia. Die Trackliste der Super Deluxe Edition sieht folgendermaßen aus:

CD One (Remastered "Hysteria")

01. Women

02. Rocket

03. Animal

04. Love Bites

05. Pour Some Sugar On Me

06. Armageddon It

07. Gods Of War

08. Don't Shoot Shotgun

09. Run Riot

10. Hysteria

11. Excitable

12. Love And Affection

CD Two

01. Tear It Down (B-side)

02. I Wanna Be Your Hero (Retro Active)

03. Ride Into The Sun (Retro Active)

04. Ring Of Fire (B-Side)

05. Women (Radio Edit)

06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (Radio Edit)

07. Love Bites (Radio Edit)

08. Hysteria (Radio Edit)

09. Pour Some Sugar on Me (Radio Edit)

10. Armageddon It (Radio Edit)

11. Release Me (Stumpus Maximus)

12. Classic Album – Hysteria (BBC Radio Documentary)

CD Three

01. Rocket (The Lunar Mix - Extended Version) (B-Side)

02. Armageddon It (The Nuclear Mix) (12" Single)

03. Animal (Extended Version)

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Extended Version)

05. Excitable (The Orgasmic Mix) (B-Side)

06. Rocket (Lunar Mix) (B-Side)

07. Rock Of Ages (Live) (B-Side)

08. Love And Affection (Live) (B-Side)

09. Billy's Got A Gun (Live) (B-Side)

CD Four: "In The Round, In Your Face" (Live)

01. Stagefright

02. Rock! Rock! (Till You Drop)

03. Women

04. Too Late For Love

05. Hysteria

06. Gods Of War

07. Die Hard The Hunter

CD Five: "In The Round, In Your Face" (Live)

01. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

02. Foolin'

03. Armageddon It

04. Animal

05. Pour Some Sugar On Me

06. Phil Solo

07. Rock Of Ages

08. Photograph

DVD One

01. Rocket (Top Of The Pops)

02. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Top Of The Pops)

03. Animal (Top Of The Pops)

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Brit Awards)

05. Women (Promo Video)

06. Animal (Promo Video)

07. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Promo Video)

08. Pour Some Sugar On Me (U.S. Version Live)

09. Hysteria (Promo Video)

10. Love Bites (Promo Video)

11. Rocket (Promo Video)

12. Armageddon It (Live) (Promo Video)

DVD Two ("Classic Albums")

01. Introduction

02. Animal

03. Hysteria

04. Rocket

05. Love Bites

06. Pour Some Sugar On Me

Bonus Material

07. Initial Recordings Of Animal

08. Rick Gets Hysterical

09. Hysteria (Acoustic Performance)

10. Drumming - Return To The Status Quo

11. The Album According To Joe

12. Sugar Stripped Down

13. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Acoustic Performance)

14. Guitars, Guitars, Guitars

15. Windmill II And The Gods Of War

16. Mutt's Vocals In The Mix

17. The Album Is Finally Released