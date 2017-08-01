  • Home
  • REVOLUTION SAINTS veröffentlichen 2. Album im Oktober

REVOLUTION SAINTS veröffentlichen 2. Album im Oktober

Zwei Jahre nach Veröffentlichung ihres gleichnamigen Debüts veröffentlichen REVOLUTION SAINTS am 13.10.2017 ihr zweites Album "Ligh In The Dark" via Frontiers Music Srl.

Zum Titeltrack gibt's bereits ein Video:

"Light In The Dark" wird als CD, Deluxe Edition mit CD & DVD, Vinyl und Limited Edition Box Set erscheinen. Auch bei ihrem zweiten Album griffen REVOLUTION SAINTS auf Produzent und Songwriter Alessandro Del Vecchio zurück.

revoution saints light int he dark

Trackliste:

1. Light In The Dark
2. Freedom
3. Ride On
4. I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
5. Don’s Surrender
6. Take You Down
7. The Storm Inside
8. Can’t Run Away From Love
9. Running On The Edge
10. Another Chance
11. Falling Apart
12. Back On My Trail (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)
13. Turn Back Time (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)
14. Here Forever (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)
15. Locked Out Of Paradise (live, bonus track on deluxe edition only)

Bonus DVD:

REVOLUTION SAINTS live at Frontiers Rock Festival (“Back On My Trail,” “Turn Back Time,” “Here Forever,” “Locked Out Of Paradise”)
Making of "Light in the Dark" (Dokumentation)
“Light In The Dark” (Musikideo)
“I Wouldn’t Change A Thing” (Musikvideo)

