  PRIMUS kündigen neues Album an / Erster Song online

PRIMUS kündigen neues Album an / Erster Song online

Primus kündigen mit “The Desaturating Seven” für den 29.09. via ATO Records nicht nur ihr neuntes Studioalbum an, sondern präsentieren die neuen Songs zudem in der klassischen Besetzung: Les Claypool (Gesang, Bass), Larry LaLonde (Gitarre) und Tim Alexander (Schlagzeug).

 

Inspiriert wurde die Band diesmal vom Kinderbuch “Die Regenbogenkobolde” aus den 70er Jahren, im Original “The Rainbow Goblins” von Ul De Rico, das Claypool oft seinen eigenen Kindern vorlas und dessen Geschichte auch heute noch sehr aktuell zu sein scheint. 

“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, ‘this would make good fodder for a piece of music.’ The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony and deceit vs unity of the masses is eerily relevant.”, so Claypool.

Den Song "The Seven" gibt's bereits online zu hören:

