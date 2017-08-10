"Sore Throat" - Neue Single von THE BRONX

Die Hardcore-Truppe THE BRONX meldet sich vier Jahre nach ihrem letzten Album zurück. Ihr fünftes Album "V" erscheint am 22. September. Die erste Single "Soar Throat" ist jetzt erschienen.
Als erste Single aus dem Album hat die Band den Song "Sore Throat" veröffentlicht. Sänger Matt Coughthran: “ ‘Sore Throat’ is a crime scene. A triumphantly tragic story of a manic mind frozen in freefall. The sonic smashing of your moral compass; ‘let your reasons go, let your conscience be, mouth around your gun, now you’re finally free’”.
Coughthran beschreibt seine Einflüsse zum Album: “The world is both sad and hilarious right now. It’s a funny time to be an actual living human being with a heart and a conscience. I am not a fan of people shutting their doors and closing everything off. But as an artist, it’s actually a great time to create.”Gitarrist Ford fügt hinzu: “We never wanted to be a political band, but how can you not make some kind of statement with the things that are going on around us?” he says. “I think we arrived at something that is conceptually correct.”
Kommentare (0)