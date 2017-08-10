  • Home
WUCAN zeigen Einblicke ins Studio - "Reap The Storm" kommt im September


Mit einem Video-Zusammenschnitt aus dem Studio machen die deutschen Retrorocker WUCAN Lust auf ihr kommendes Album. "Reap The Storm" erschient am 29. September.

 

Tracklist von "Reap The Storm":

1.    Wie die Welt sich dreht    09:59
2.    Ebb and Flute/ The Eternal Groove    06:04
3.    Out of Sight, Out of Mind    03:23
4.    I'm Gonna Leave You    04:59
5.    The Rat Catcher    05:25
6.    Falkenlied    04:49
7.    Aging Ten Years in Two Seconds    21:05
   1) The years I haven't lived
   2) worldwards
   3) Flight of the crows I
   4) afterwards
   5) Melinda
   6) onwards
   7) Flight of the crows II
   8) headwards
   9) the years I won't live
8.    Cosmic Guilt    18:03

 

 

