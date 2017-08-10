WUCAN zeigen Einblicke ins Studio - "Reap The Storm" kommt im September

Mit einem Video-Zusammenschnitt aus dem Studio machen die deutschen Retrorocker WUCAN Lust auf ihr kommendes Album. "Reap The Storm" erschient am 29. September.
Tracklist von "Reap The Storm":
1. Wie die Welt sich dreht 09:59
2. Ebb and Flute/ The Eternal Groove 06:04
3. Out of Sight, Out of Mind 03:23
4. I'm Gonna Leave You 04:59
5. The Rat Catcher 05:25
6. Falkenlied 04:49
7. Aging Ten Years in Two Seconds 21:05
1) The years I haven't lived
2) worldwards
3) Flight of the crows I
4) afterwards
5) Melinda
6) onwards
7) Flight of the crows II
8) headwards
9) the years I won't live
8. Cosmic Guilt 18:03
