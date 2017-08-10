  • Home
  LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlichen erstes Lyric Video zum neuen Album

Am 6. Oktober werden LORD OF THE LOST ihr neues Ensemble Album "Swan Songs II" via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Den ersten Track "Waiting For You To Die" gibt es jetzt schon zu hören.

Die Tracklist des neuen Albums:

1. Waiting For You To Die
2. Lighthouse
3. The Broken Ones
4. My Better Me
5. Ribcages
6. Wander In Sable
7. The Devil You Know
8. We Were Divine
9. From The Brink Of The Other World
10. Fall Asleep

 

Hier noch die deutschen Tourdaten:

17.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle
18.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle (SOLD OUT!)
21.11.17 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof
23.11.17 DE - Berlin / Huxleys
24.11.17 DE - Bochum / Christuskirche
25.11.17 DE - Munich / Backstage
26.11.17 DE - Frankfurt / Batschkapp

 

Und noch die Tourdaten als Support von KMFDM:

UK Shows:
05.09. Newcastle – Think Thank
06.09. Glasgow – St. Lukes
07.09. Manchester – Ruby Lounge
08.09. Birmingham – O2 Institute
09.09. London – O2 Academy Islington
10.10. Bristol – Fleece

US Shows:
10/01Chicago, IL – Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)
10/02 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
10/03 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
10/04 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom
10/05 Falls Church (Washington, DC), VA – The State Theatre
10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
10/07 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
10/08 Allston (Boston), MA – Brighton Music Hall
10/09 Baltimore, MD
10/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven
10/12 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues
10/13 Austin, TX – Mohawk
10/14 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!
10/15 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
10/17 Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre
10/18 Tempe (Phoenix), AZ – Marquee Theatre
10/19 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club
10/20 San Diego, CA – House of Blues
10/21 Los Angeles, CA – tbd
10/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
10/25 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
10/26 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room
10/27 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall
10/28 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II

