LORD OF THE LOST veröffentlichen erstes Lyric Video zum neuen Album

Am 6. Oktober werden LORD OF THE LOST ihr neues Ensemble Album "Swan Songs II" via Napalm Records veröffentlichen. Den ersten Track "Waiting For You To Die" gibt es jetzt schon zu hören.

Die Tracklist des neuen Albums:

1. Waiting For You To Die

2. Lighthouse

3. The Broken Ones

4. My Better Me

5. Ribcages

6. Wander In Sable

7. The Devil You Know

8. We Were Divine

9. From The Brink Of The Other World

10. Fall Asleep

Hier noch die deutschen Tourdaten:

17.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle

18.11.17 DE - Hamburg / Markthalle (SOLD OUT!)

21.11.17 DE - Dresden / Alter Schlachthof

23.11.17 DE - Berlin / Huxleys

24.11.17 DE - Bochum / Christuskirche

25.11.17 DE - Munich / Backstage

26.11.17 DE - Frankfurt / Batschkapp

Und noch die Tourdaten als Support von KMFDM:

UK Shows:

05.09. Newcastle – Think Thank

06.09. Glasgow – St. Lukes

07.09. Manchester – Ruby Lounge

08.09. Birmingham – O2 Institute

09.09. London – O2 Academy Islington

10.10. Bristol – Fleece



US Shows:

10/01Chicago, IL – Metro (Cold Waves VI Festival)

10/02 St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

10/03 Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

10/04 Cleveland, OH – Agora Ballroom

10/05 Falls Church (Washington, DC), VA – The State Theatre

10/06 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

10/07 New York, NY – Irving Plaza

10/08 Allston (Boston), MA – Brighton Music Hall

10/09 Baltimore, MD

10/11 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade – Heaven

10/12 New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

10/13 Austin, TX – Mohawk

10/14 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

10/15 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

10/17 Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre

10/18 Tempe (Phoenix), AZ – Marquee Theatre

10/19 Las Vegas, NV – Fremont Country Club

10/20 San Diego, CA – House of Blues

10/21 Los Angeles, CA – tbd

10/22 San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

10/24 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

10/25 Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

10/26 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

10/27 St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar and Hall

10/28 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave II