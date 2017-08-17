  • Home
  WHITECHAPEL: Infos zum neuen Album "The Somatic Defilement"

WHITECHAPEL: Infos zum neuen Album "The Somatic Defilement"


Am 15. September veröffentlichen WHITECHAPEL ihr neues Album "The Somatic Defilement" über Metal Blade Records. Erstmals kommt ein Album der Band auch auf Vinyl auf den Markt.

Die Schallplatte kommt in verschiedenen Versionen:

black vinyl
pale violet-marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
dim gray-marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
cool gray-marbled vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

Hier kann das Album vorbestellt werden.

'The Somatic Defilement' track-listing:
SIDE A
1. Necrotizing
2. The Somatic Defilement
3. Devirgination Studies
4. Prostatic Fluid Asphyxiation
5. Fairy Fay
SIDE B
6. Ear to Ear
7. Alone in the Morgue
8. Festering Fiesta
9. Vicer Exciser
10. Articulo Mortis

WHITECHAPEL live:
Aug. 17 - Dinkelsbuhl, Germany - Summer Breeze Festival
Aug. 18 - Dessau, Germany - Destruction Festival
Aug. 19 - Hamburg, Germany - Elb Riot Festival
Aug. 20 - Nancy, France - Chez Paulette
Aug. 22 - Paris, France - Backstage by the Mill
Aug. 24 - Saabrucken, Germany - Garage
Aug. 25 - Oberhausen, Germany - Kulttempel
Aug. 26 - Sulingen, Germany - Reload Festival

 

 

