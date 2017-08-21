  • Home
SERENITY enthüllen Albumdetails


Die österreichischen Symphonic-Metal-Helden SERENITY haben erste Details zu ihrem neuem Album "Lionheart" preisgegeben.

Am 27. Oktober erscheint das neue Werk der Gewinner des Amadeus Austrian Music Award 2017, welches von Jan Vacik in den Dreamsound Studios gemixt wurde und einmal mehr ein fantastisches Albumartwork aus der Feder des talentierten Gyula Havancsák von Hjules Design and Illustrations spendiert bekommen hat. Den Vertrieb übernimmt wenig überraschend Napalm Records.

Die Band zum bevorstehenden Release: "Hear us roar!! After we spread Da Vinci's Codex Atlanticus all over the world, which you made one of our most successful records ever, we will now feed your yearnings with another historical masterpiece: LIONHEART!!! Strong, powerful Symphonic Powermetal hymns mixed with emotions from the depth of our souls - follow us into this new era and show us your Lionheart!!!"

Tracklist

1.    Deus Lo Vult
2.    United
3.    Lionheart
4.    Hero
5.    Rising High
6.    Heaven
7.    King's Landing
8.    Eternal Victory
9.    Stand and Fight
10.    The Fortress (of Blood and Sand)
11.    Empire
12.    My Fantasy
13.    The Final Crusade

Außerdem wurden SERENITY als Support für die Herbsttour ihrer Labelkollegen DELAIN bekanntgegeben. Die Termine lesen sich folgendermaßen:

SERENITY supporting DELAIN presents Danse Macabre Feat. Marco Hietala
26.10.17 FR - Paris / Alhambra
27.10.17 CH - Pratteln / Z7
28.10.17 DE - Bochum / Zeche
29.10.17 DE - Munich / Backstage
31.10.17 NL - Utrecht / Tivoli
01.11.17 UK - London / KOKO   

